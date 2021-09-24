Nintendo Switch Online will receive N64 and Mega Drive games in new subscription plan

Check out the games that will be available in the Expansion Pack below:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack

mario tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

note: Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, and F-Zero X will be added in the future.

Mega Drive

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Against: Hard Cops

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star IV

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of Ninja Master

Strider

Nintendo Switch-compatible N64 and Mega Drive controllers were also announced, which can be purchased separately for $49.99 each. Users who already have an existing subscription will be given the option to migrate to the new plan.

The Expansion Pack is scheduled for October this year and more information will be released later.