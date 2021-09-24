Nintendo Switch Online will receive N64 and Mega Drive games in new subscription plan

Nintendo announced, during Nintendo Direct this Thursday (23), that its network service, Nintendo Switch Online, will receive a new subscription plan. Called the Expansion Pack, subscribers will have access to N64 and Mega Drive games, in addition to those already available in the basic subscription plan.
Check out the games that will be available in the Expansion Pack below:
N64
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- WinBack
- mario tennis
- Dr. Mario 64
- Sin and Punishment
note: Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, and F-Zero X will be added in the future.
Mega Drive
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Against: Hard Cops
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Ax
- Gunstar Heroes
- MUSHA
- Phantasy Star IV
- laugh
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of Ninja Master
- Strider
Nintendo Switch-compatible N64 and Mega Drive controllers were also announced, which can be purchased separately for $49.99 each. Users who already have an existing subscription will be given the option to migrate to the new plan.
The Expansion Pack is scheduled for October this year and more information will be released later.