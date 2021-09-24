Occupation on the Stock Exchange was shouted at by the price of food and gas, says MTST

One of the representatives of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers), Debora Lima, said in an interview with UOL News of tonight, that the occupation of B3, headquarters of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, located in the center of São Paulo, was a cry for the price of food and gas. According to her, the objective of the act was to denounce what has been happening in the country, such as hunger.

“We chose the Stock Exchange because it is precisely there that the minority of billionaires is located, which during this last year has doubled. It is a cry that is choked in the mouths of several Brazilians who go to the market to buy rice and beans and it is expensive, the mixture that it hasn’t been part of the Brazilian menu for a long time. It’s a scream that is choked up [pelo] gas price that is too high,” said Debora.

According to the activist, the action also served to denounce the negligence of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who prioritize businessmen and leave the rest of the population suffering.

“We believe that we managed to deliver the message, it was a peaceful act, very positive. We gave our message, the message of thousands of Brazilians who are starving. If they will. [Bolsonaro e Guedes] do not change the way of governing, more and more the population will be empowered to reverse this situation.”