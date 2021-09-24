On Pre-Order, New Kindle Paperwhite Offers Larger Screen And Wireless Charging – Culture

Amazon has just announced the launch of the New Kindle Paperwhite, which now comes with thinner edges, adjustable light temperature and battery life for up to 10 weeks.

There are two new versions: one with 8 gigs of storage (which reaches consumers on 10/27 and costs R$ 616.55 in cash) and another called Signature Edition, with 32 gigs and wireless charging (launched on 11/17 a R$806.55). You can already purchase both models in pre-sale.

Amazon’s famous reading device, which now comes with a 6.8-inch screen (the previous version of Paperwhite had 6″), was created specifically to make digital reading something totally natural and enjoyable, as if it were on paper, even under the sunlight.

In addition to being 20% ​​faster when turning pages, the New Kindle Paperwhite allows you to store thousands of books in the online library. It is also waterproof, making it possible to relax safely on the beach, by the pool or in the bathtub.

By subscribing to Kindle Unlimited, you can have unlimited access to over 1.5 million eBooks and magazines.

New Kindle Paperwhite

New Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

subscribe to Amazon Prime to get free shipping on thousands of products, in addition to having access to exclusive promotions and enjoying series, music and eBooks at will. Know more.

Prices may change, and Estadão may receive commission through sales made on links in this article.