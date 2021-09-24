On the rise in Grêmio, Borja updates his profile picture on social media “facing” goalkeeper Diego Alves

Highlight of Grêmio in the last rounds of Brasileirão, having been directly responsible for at least four victories in the recent campaign, Colombian center forward Miguel Borja made an update of his Instagram profile picture “mentioning” the controversy with the rubro-negro goalkeeper Diego Alves .

Last Sunday, both exchanged some barbs during Grêmio’s 1-0 victory over Flamengo at Maracanã and, after scoring his beautiful header, Borja went out facing Diego Alves – later, the situation angered even Gabigol.

See the photo update on Borja’s Instagram profile:

Miguel Borja’s new Instagram profile picture. pic.twitter.com/uJudScdq9j — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) September 23, 2021

Grêmio is already thinking about buying Borja:

After officializing the renewal of Rodrigues, Grêmio’s management maintains on the agenda the idea of ​​definitively purchasing the center forward Miguel Borja, who is only on loan from Palmeiras until December of next year.

According to what was agreed between the two clubs, Grêmio, to buy 50% of Borja’s economic rights, will have to pay US$ 2.75 million (R$ 14.6 million at the current price). The figure can be deposited, according to Globoesporte.com, before the end of next year.