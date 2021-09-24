ONE: Buchecha makes MMA debut with first-round submission against Anderson Braddock | combat

Awaited with anticipation by fans, Marcus Buchecha’s MMA debut lasted less than three minutes. The 13-time jiu-jitsu world champion and two-time ADCC champion, the biggest grappling event in the world, was unaware of his rival, also Brazilian Anderson Braddock, and completely dominated the fight, dominating the dispute from the beginning and finishing the rival with a North-South choke at 2:55 of the first round of the preliminary card of “ONE: Revolution”, held in Singapore this Friday. Although Braddock is clearly out of shape, having agreed to replace Thomas Narmo shortly beforehand, Buchecha’s performance was positive, even though he showed that he needs to evolve in impact punches.

– I’m feeling great. It looks like a dream. I had to change everything when I changed my sport, but I am challenged. I would like to thank Braddock, who is my friend, and he accepted the fight just three weeks in advance, due to the injury of my previous opponent. He is a great warrior, a legend. About the fight, I got lateral control early on, but he was blocking my arm. I listened to my coach, I was calm and managed to adjust the position until I got the submission – said Buchecha after the fight.

Clearly disappointed, Braddock explained the feeling he got from suffering Buchecha’s strangulation.

“Until the time I said I was, I wasn’t feeling the pressure, but when he took my arm off, it felt like my jaw would pop out of place,” Braddock said after the fight.

The duel started with Buchecha taking the initiative, shortening the distance and knocking Braddock down, already taking the mount. Braddock defended himself by hugging his rival’s neck, but Buchecha managed to free his arm and land some blows to the head. Braddock tried to avoid blows from Buchecha, who kept his cool on the ground, until he transitioned to the North-South position and brought his knees to Braddock’s head, which is allowed by ONE rules. With the best position, Buchecha completed the choke and ended the fight without difficulties.

Brazilian loses in the opening of the main card

At the opening of the event’s main card, the other representative of Brazil on the night, atomweight from Santa Catarina, Victoria Souza, couldn’t resist the best judo and jiu-jitsu game by Singaporean Victoria Lee, who is sister of stars Angela Lee (weight champion -ONE atom) and Christian Lee (former lightweight champion of the event), and was defeated by TKO at 3m58s of the second round, after suffering several takedowns and being dominated on the ground with a solid “ground and pound”.

Souza, who was defending an unbeaten five-fight and making his international debut, saw the rival increase her unbeaten record to 3-0, with all her victories being achieved by fast track – the first two by submission and the last by knockout technician.

Check out all the results of the event:

MAIN CARD

Ok Rae Yoon defeated Christian Lee via unanimous decision

Kickboxing – Capitan Petchyindee defeated Mehdi Zatout via unanimous decision

Joshua Pacio beat Yosuke Saruta by TKO at 3m38s of R1

Jae Woong Kim defeated Martin Nguyen by knockout at 3m15s of R1

Anatoly Malykhin beat Amir Aliakbari by KO at 2:57 in R1

Victoria Lee beat Victoria Souza by TKO at 3m58s of R2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lito Adiwang defeated Hexigetu Hexi by unanimous decision

Muay thai – Taiki Naito beat Petchdam Gaiyanghadao via split decision

Marcus Buchecha beat Anderson Braddock via submission at 2:55 of R1

Kickboxing – Petchtanong Petchfergus defeated Zhang Chenglong via unanimous decision

James Yang beat Roel Rosauro by TKO at 2m on R2