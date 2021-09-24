Onix and Tracker have doubled production to meet demand

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

All follow the semiconductor crisis that affected the entire industry, especially the automotive, causing sales leaders to lose their places to the competition, until the crisis reached them as well.

Thus, GM plants in São Caetano do Sul (SP) and Gravataí (RS) will double their production volume, resuming the second production shift on September 27th and October 4th, respectively.

“We are preparing for this moment and will do everything in our power to meet the demand of Chevrolet customers while maintaining our focus on business sustainability in the region,” said Santiago Chamorro, President of GM South America. “This is a very important moment for employees, unions, suppliers, dealers and consumers”, he adds.

Thus, with the increase in production in São Caetano do Sul (SP) and Gravataí (RS), all GM plants now operate in two shifts. The São José dos Campos (SP) complex, where the Nova S10 is made, has also been working at an accelerated pace since May to meet the growing demand for the pickup, which reached the leadership in the segment in August, driven mainly by the good moment that is going through the agribusiness.

To meet demand, the new Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker are undergoing a major transformation in their segments, anticipating trends in design, safety, comfort, connectivity and performance.

And to continue leading and innovating in the national industry scenario, GM continues to make investments. R$ 10 billion are being earmarked for the development of new products, such as Nova Montana, and the modernization of the company’s factories in the State of São Paulo. “These investments will leverage our growth strategy for the coming years in Brazil and South America, with new technologies and products that will contribute to improving profitability and ensuring a sustainable future for the business,” said Chamorro.