Organizers chase ‘giant moon’ down the street as it drifts away

Coinciding with the rise of the September full moon, some East Asian countries celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival. However, a celebration in China’s Henan province took on chaotic tones when the event’s main attraction, a giant moon, decided to roll away from the celebration site.

According to a publication made by Mirror UK, one of the main features of the event are the sumptuous decorations of balloons that imitate giant moons.

On Monday morning, one of the balloons that decorated the event held in Henan decided to roll away, causing event organizers to chase the object along the street.

Incredibly, this was not the first case of a ‘runaway moon’ during the event’s celebrations.

The giant moon rolled down the street

In the year 2016, during the festival celebrations in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, another moon decided to float away from the celebrations.

Strong winds caused the balloon’s moorings to break. In addition to wreaking havoc on the festival’s decorations, the giant moon also left a trail of destruction wherever it went, colliding with cars and wreaking havoc on the streets. Fortunately, being lightweight, no one was injured during the incident.

The Asian Moon Festival is a celebration that resembles the harvest festival celebrated in the UK. He hopes to bring good luck and abundant food during the growing season of crops.

The celebration, which is also known as the Mooncake Festival or the Lantern Festival, is celebrated in Vietnam, Korea and China.

People gather to watch the full moon while eating moon cakes, which are small pies filled with red beans or lotus seed paste, offered to the moon goddess Chang’e. The celebration is believed to date 3,000 years ago, when Chinese royalty prayed to the moon for a bountiful harvest.