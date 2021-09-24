Out of Hurricane’s plans, Jadson is expected to be announced by Serie B club in the coming hours

After having his performance questioned in Hurricane and having been removed from Athletico’s plans for the season, midfielder Jadson has set a new destiny. According to information from the UmDois portal, Jadson has a practically closed deal with Avaí and will reinforce the Santa Catarina team in Série B. The deal was confirmed by the midfielder’s manager, Marcelo Robalinho.

To hire Jadson, Avaí won a competition that involved other clubs that compete in Serie B, such as Náutico and Londrina. The fierce dispute to take Jadson happened, because clubs in the second division have a greater time to make entries. This deadline ends on September 30th.

Jadson has only been training at CTA do Caju for a week. According to journalist Monique Vilela, the player is already in Florianópolis for the final details of his transfer to Avaí. For Rubro-Negro, in his last spell at the Arena da Baixada, which lasted 11 months, the midfielder played in 30 games and scored three goals.

The last time the player played for Athletico happened on September 8th, in a duel in which Hurricane lost 2-1 to FC Cascavel and fell in the semifinal of the State Championship. Recently, Jadson even received comments from coach Antonio Oliveira, who left the club and gave a press conference where he talks about his relationship with the player. For the Portuguese, there was no quarrel or misunderstanding, as well as the coach’s expectations regarding Jadson, were always exposed to the athlete himself: “I’ve always been very honest with him about the importance that a player can have within a workgroup . The importance is not only measured on the field, but by what it can also add to its history, leadership,” stated Oliveira.