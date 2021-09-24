Oyama, Diego Gonçalves and attack: what to keep an eye on Botafogo against CSA, for Serie B

Under a positive sequence, the Botafogo takes the field this Thursday, at 7 pm, to face the CSA at the King Pele Stadium, in a match valid for the 25th round of the Series B of Brasileirão. If they win, Alvinegro becomes second in the competition. THE THING! separated five points to pay attention to the team of Enderson Moreira in this duel.

Luis Oyama: without Pedro Castro, injured, the shirt 5 should be given a chance in the starting lineup. The midfielder was important against the Nautical, scoring Botafogo’s first goal in the 3-1 victory. Now, they should have even more time to show football.

Midfield Duel: the CSA is the third most disarming team in Serie B – almost 17 steals per game. It is a team that seeks to take possession of the opponent when the rival exceeds half the field. It is likely that Alvinegro does not have as much space to work the ball in the region.

Diego Gonçalves: one more that should return to the starting eleven. Marco Antonio felt discomfort and shirt 11, recovered from injury, appears as the replacement. The striker returned to play after more than a month just last Saturday and gave one of the assists in the triumph over Náutico.

Offensive system: CSA has the fifth best defense in Serie B, having been leaked in just 21 opportunities in the competition. For this, the tendency is that Botafogo’s attack will have a challenge to balance the net – goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues is a good Brasileirão.

Sides: one more game focus of the Alagoas team, which arrives well on the flanks of the field. It will be a demanding match for the pair Daniel Borges and Charlie.