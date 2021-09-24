Palmeiras: Giannini gives up his candidacy and leaves the way open for Leila – 23/09/2021

Mario Giannini withdrew from being an opposition candidate for Palmeiras. The decision was taken today (23) after it was not possible to form a broad front against Leila Pereira.

Thus, he leaves the way clear for the owner of Crefisa to be Maurício Galiotte’s successor for the next three years from next season.

Specially supported by Mustafá Contursi, Giannini had been chosen on the 11th by representatives of the main opposition groups as the name to be launched after Luiz Pastore and Saverio Orlandi had been considered. He gained traction by getting a substantial vote in the election for president of the Council, which ended up having Seraphim del Grande as the winner.

On the 20th, however, the Academy ticket, linked to Paulo Nobre, backed down and announced that it would not support anyone, which made the candidate give up running. The former president has turned away from club politics, is dedicated to rally racing and his group was not strong enough to launch a candidate. The decision, in the end, was to exempt himself.

Before that, the group Ocupa Palestra had also informed that it would not support anyone. As the blog, this choice ended what was left of the union of opponents in the avenues of Palestra Itália.

“Without a broad front, there is no way to face the candidacy of the situation. How can I oppose Leila if I have opposition?” blog. “I talked to all the groups, even those that had no affinity. He said: we are now coming together to face a greater evil. But the groups were unable to overcome the disagreements”, he added.

Giannini is 68 years old, became a partner at 9 with his family and has been moving there ever since. He was already a representative of Palmeiras at the central bank, at the time of Parmalat, football director in 2003 and 2004 and became a lifetime advisor in 2005. In 2011 and 2012, he was the legal vice-president under Arnaldo Tirone.

Leila was already the big favorite in the dispute because of all her recent influence at the club. The owner of Crefisa gets the support of practically the entire club after having organized pizzas, parties, weekend events and even provided tickets to the stateroom and visits to the Palmeiras trophy room. She also took several advisors on trips with her private jet.

