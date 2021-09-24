partial vote indicates Solange eliminated

The first elimination of the 13th edition of the Fazenda takes place this night (23) and will be defined between Nego do Borel, Solange Gomes and Liziane Gutierrez. The official result will be released live during the program, but the poll A Fazenda do DCI already points to the first one eliminated: Solange Gomes.

Solange Gomes leads the Farm’s poll for elimination

We asked the public who should be the first pawn to leave the dispute for R$ 1.5 million from Record TV and Solange Gomes leads the partial result with 39.54%. In this scenario, Gugu’s ex-muse would be eliminated from Adriane Galisteu’s show.

In second place, with 35.12% of the votes, appears the singer Nego do Borel – one of the most controversial names in the reality show this year. Liziane Gutierrez, who said she feels excluded from the program, appears in third place with 25.34% of the votes, being the favorite of the DCI audience in the poll the Fazenda.

In the UOL poll, the public’s favorite in the countryside is Nego do Borel, who is followed by Solange Gomes and, finally, Liziane Gutierrez. According to UOL’s poll, Liziane will be the first eliminated from the program and Solange Gomes will return to the pedestrians in second place.

What do you want to see in the first elimination? Vote in the DCI Farm poll and answer: who should leave in the first garden?

How to watch Farm 2021 live?

To follow the first elimination of reality live, there are two ways: on TV or on the internet. To watch it on TV, just tune in on Record TV (open channel) at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time) and check out the main program, directed by Adriane Galisteu.

Those who do not have a TV set can also watch the program on Record TV and, for that, just create a free account on PlayPlus – Record TV streaming. There, all you have to do is access the internet and click on the ‘On Air’ tab to follow the same broadcast TV signal.

There is also a paid version of PlayPlus and, in this format, it is possible to follow several cameras inside the reality for 24 hours without interruptions. As a premium subscriber, you can even watch everything that happens during breaks in the main program. For this, it is necessary to pay the monthly fee for the service, which costs from R$ 12.90.