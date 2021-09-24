Pastor Márcio Poncio quotes meme to send indirect to ex

A post by Pastor Márcio Poncio surprised people who follow each and every story coming from the Kardashians of Caxias. In the presence of his ex-son-in-law, Jonathan Couto, ex-husband of Sarah Poncio, the pastor published a video that satirized the purse meme, created on social networks. “The grants always worked out with Saulo, will it work with us?”.
Since good gossip is uplifting gossip, let’s remind you of the situation. Whenever Saulo makes Gabi Brandt upset, whether after another betrayal or a fight, guess what happens? That’s right, he buys her a brand new bag!
In the photos and stories of the two, you can always see a bag nearby and Saulo’s father decided to use the meme to laugh at his own situation.
The reason is still unclear, but the gossips on duty believe he and Jonathan want to get back together with their exes – Simone and Sarah Poncio, respectively. Although a few minutes later the Pastor posted a photo with the caption “it’s a joke”, this column recalls an old saying that every joke has a truth in it.