Pastor Márcio Poncio quotes meme to send indirect to ex

A post by Pastor Márcio Poncio surprised people who follow each and every story coming from the Kardashians of Caxias. In the presence of his ex-son-in-law, Jonathan Couto, ex-husband of Sarah Poncio, the pastor published a video that satirized the purse meme, created on social networks. “The grants always worked out with Saulo, will it work with us?”.

Since good gossip is uplifting gossip, let’s remind you of the situation. Whenever Saulo makes Gabi Brandt upset, whether after another betrayal or a fight, guess what happens? That’s right, he buys her a brand new bag!

In the photos and stories of the two, you can always see a bag nearby and Saulo’s father decided to use the meme to laugh at his own situation.

Pastor Márcio Poncio and his wife, SimonePhoto: Reproduction/Instagram

They are leaders of the controversial Poncio familyPhoto: Reproduction/Instagram

He is the father of singer Saulo Poncioreproduction

Pastor played with meme in Stories

But he made a point of explaining that it was a joke

The reason is still unclear, but the gossips on duty believe he and Jonathan want to get back together with their exes – Simone and Sarah Poncio, respectively. Although a few minutes later the Pastor posted a photo with the caption “it’s a joke”, this column recalls an old saying that every joke has a truth in it.