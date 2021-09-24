Pawns receive warning about consequences of quitting

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, the participants were told by the production of the reality show that rapper Fernanda Medrado lost her pay and prizes won in confinement.

Farmer of the week, Erika Schneider gathered the workers and read the message from the production in which she warned about the consequences that Medrado will suffer by giving up confinement.

Participant Fernanda Medrado withdrew from the competition of her own free will. As a result, she no longer receives her fee and prizes won in the program, including the car.

The production of “A Fazenda 2021” also asked pedestrians to organize the rapper’s things and leave them in the house’s pantry.

You must immediately organize all of Medrado’s belongings and clothes in the trunk, suitcase and case and put them in the closet.

Thus, the farmer herself, Erika Schneider, and Dayane Mello went to the room to store Medrado’s clothes and belongings for the production to return to the rapper.

The Farm 2021: People pack Medrado’s suitcase Image: Playback/Playplus

