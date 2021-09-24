PF arrests Bolivian controller investigated for Chapecoense air disaster; STF determines extradition | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Federal Police (PF) arrested Celia Castedo Monasterio, the controller responsible for analyzing and approving the flight plan of the aircraft involved in the Chapecoense disaster in 2016. The decision was given by the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, this Thursday (23), which determined the extradition of the investigated.

In the sentence signed by Gilmar Mendes, Celia is “sought by the Bolivian Justice to answer for the alleged practice of the crime of attacking the security of airspace”.

Celia was responsible for analyzing and approving the flight plan for the plane that crashed near José Maria Cordova International Airport, near Medellin, Colombia. In all, 71 people died in the tragedy that took the Chapecoense delegation and journalists to the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final.

At the time, Celia fraudulently failed to observe minimum procedures for approving the aircraft’s flight plan. Since 2016, Celia was a refugee in Brazil and lived in Corumbá, normally. The controller even had her refugee request renewed. Celia used as an argument for the request for refuge “persecution” in Bolivia, after the statements about the accident.

The flight plan of the Lamia plane, signed by Celia, who was carrying the Chapecoense team, showed that the pilot took off from Bolivia to Colombia without enough fuel to face any unforeseen event.

The Federal Police said that Celia will remain incarcerated in Corumbá, where she will wait for the legal procedures to be handed over to the Bolivian authorities.

The parent company’s defense said that “it is becoming aware of the extradition request to know what action to take to ensure her stay in Brazil.”

The crash of the LaMia plane that was carrying Chapecoense’s delegation and journalists to the final of the Copa Sudamericana, against Atlético Nacional de Colombia, took place on November 29, 2016. The aircraft crashed a few kilometers from the Colombian city . 71 people died at the site.

