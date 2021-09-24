PF arrests Bolivian controller investigated for Chape’s air disaster; STF determines extradition | sc

The Federal Police (PF) arrested Celia Castedo Monasterio, controller responsible for analyzing and approving the flight plan of the aircraft involved in the Chapecoense disaster in 2016. The decision was given by the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, who ordered extradition.

In the sentence signed by Gilmar Mendes, Celia is “sought by the Bolivian Justice to answer for the alleged practice of the crime of attacking the security of airspace”.

Celia Monasterio is wanted by the Bolivian Justice

Celia was responsible for analyzing and approving the flight plan for the plane that crashed near José Maria Cordova International Airport, near Medellin, Colombia. In all, 71 people died in the tragedy that took the Chapecoense delegation, journalists and guests to the Copa Sudamericana final.

At the time, Celia fraudulently failed to observe minimum procedures for approval of the flight plan. Since 2016, she was a refugee in Brazil and lived in Corumbá. The controller even had the asylum request renewed and used as an argument for the asylum request “persecution” in Bolivia, after the statements about the accident.

Accident occurred in November 2016

The flight plan of the Lamia plane, signed by Celia, who was carrying the Chapecoense team, showed that the pilot took off from Bolivia to Colombia without enough fuel to face any unforeseen event.

The Federal Police said that Celia will remain incarcerated in Corumbá, where she will await legal proceedings before being handed over to the Bolivian authorities.

The parent company’s defense said that “it is becoming aware of the extradition request to know what action to take to ensure her stay in Brazil.”