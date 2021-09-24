Photovoltaic solar energy grows in Brazil almost 50%

Installation of solar panels increased 50% in the first half of 2021

In Brazil, there has been a great increase in demand for solar panels, with the States of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul leading the list with the highest installed power for solar energy generation.

Growth of photovoltaic solar energy

This demand for solar panels is due to the increase in electricity prices, so many are looking for clean and cheap energy, with the installation of solar panels growing by almost 50% during the first half of the year.

Many of the Brazilians saw their electricity bills go down after installing photovoltaic solar panels on their roofs… so families who were paying around 500 reais (80 euros) are now paying 82 reais (13 euros).

Of these 50% of new installations, around 80% are residential customers. Thus, in total, between January and June 2021, approximately 1.5 million kilowatts were installed, allowing electricity to be supplied to more than 180,000 properties per month!

Jonas Becker from Absolar, Ceará, says that “Within a company, electricity is the third highest cost. Inside a residence too. So, having your own energy generation has as the main incentive cost reduction”.

Brazilian states with greater investment in solar panels

The Brazilian states that had the greatest investment by families were the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio Grande Sul, while Ceará leads the way in the Northeast region.

And this was reflected in the sales of renewable energy companies. For example, a company in Fortaleza that sold about 500 solar panels a month last year now sells about 2000 solar panels a month.

“Our expectation is that this market will continue to grow as frankly as it has been for another five or ten years. The capacity that we have installed, even in relation to the entire energy matrix, is still very small.

So, 75% of the market today is not large companies, not large industries, they are residential systems”, said commercial Mário Viana.