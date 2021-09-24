Physician is punished and resigns after charging a Caxias technician for vaccination – 09/23/2021

Physician Rafael Lessa was banned from participating in the Caxias-RS games after publicly demanding the vaccination against the covid-19 of coach Rafael Jaques, who had been refusing to take the immunizing agent. Outraged by the punishment, the intensivist and responsible for the protocol against the covid at the club ended up resigning.

“I care a lot about Caxias,” he told the UOL Sport the 38-year-old doctor, who is also a university professor. “My 3-month-old daughter’s belly button is buried in the midfield of Caxias. It’s not that I want the club’s harm. But I’m an intensive care physician, I know what happened in the pandemic, with everyone dying. I can’t admit that I do. be the example of denial.”

Coach Rafael Jaques, who leads the team classified in the round of 16 of the Series D of the Brazilian Nationals, was hospitalized with the disease for five days in August. At the time, the club’s staff informed that he had chosen not to be vaccinated, even though he was eligible for his age, 45 years. In the same week, Caxias experienced an outbreak of covid, which drove away eight people, including players and members of the technical committee.

After recovering, he began to disdain questions about his immunization, according to the doctor. One of the arguments was that he would be healthy and would prefer other people to get vaccinated first.

The intensivist claims to have charged several times that the direction required the professional to be vaccinated. “He refused to vaccinate, period. He considered himself to be in very good health. And he made fun of the press, he let this disdain show through in the interviews,” said the doctor, who had been at the club since 2015.

Rafael Lessa, a doctor at Caxias, resigned after being punished for charging a technician for vaccination Image: Disclosure

According to him, posture was a point out of the curve at Caxias, which had great adherence among professionals. “If we think about political partisanship, we have athletes from Pockets and on the first day of the guy’s vaccine, he went there and took it,” said Lessa, referring to President Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-vaccination speeches.

After being pressured by the press and the doctor, the coach ended up getting vaccinated on September 14, as disclosed in an interview last week.

Four days earlier, however, when asked during another interview if he had already been vaccinated, the coach chose not to answer the question and just said: “Next”. In a note, the doctor considered this stance a “show about vaccination”. Lessa also said the technician did not inform the medical department that he had already been immunized.

After that, not knowing that the trainer had taken the dose, the doctor posted a text on Twitter charging his vaccination. “Unfortunately, it is not possible to take an adult’s hand or ear and take him to the vaccination post, even if it is only a few meters from the labor camp,” he wrote.

“It is a mistake to believe that not vaccinating is a response to social confrontation or a medal of honor that will be displayed and shared in newspapers and radios, on the contrary, you become a bad example, criticized, and wrongly impregnate your imbecile ideology to that make up your work team.”

After the publication of the text, he was contacted by President Paulo Cesar Santos and by the deputy of the medical department. The top hats allegedly stated that Jaques and the football manager had determined his removal from the team’s games. Outraged, the doctor decided to resign.

When contacted, the Caxias press office confirmed Rafael Lessa’s resignation and stated that “the decisions taken by SER Caxias are always prioritizing the Institution’s greatest and most sacred interests, above any other personal interest of anyone it is.”

The doctor said he has “great affection” for president Paulo Cesar Santos and that he understood the decision not to go against the coach, especially after the victory on penalties against Portuguesa last weekend, which guaranteed the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the round of 16 of Series D.

Read the note from doctor Rafael Lessa

Caxias do Sul, September 23, 2021

Press Release

Subject: Rafael Jacques prohibits the SER Caxias doctor who charged him for the vaccine from playing games for the club.

At the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (22/09), I was informed by the president and vice president of the Medical Department of SER Caxias, that it was required by the football manager and coach, Rafael Jacques, that I no longer play games by the club.

In fact, in the words of Paulo César, to whom I respect, affection and friendship, it was said: “They called me in my hotel room, saw your post with the charge and said they don’t want you to play the games anymore. you can continue to work at the club and even go to the locker room if you feel like it, but not playing games.”

Here, I remember that, since February 2015, I have participated in all the club’s campaigns without any financial return, not even with the supply of sports material (clothes), which I buy at the Bravo35 store. That is, any expenses with airfare, accommodation, gas or clothing were covered by me as a result of a dedication to the club over these years. This dedication does not receive, at this time, any consideration from the management that accepts the orders and excesses of those who requested my absence.

I also emphasize that, in particular, since returning from sports activities, when I wrote, in my own hand, the club’s protocol for the resumption of football, I have suffered, in silence, “swallowing frogs”, the most varied offenses to my work when the decision was made. doctor contradicts those who command football. I make it clear that these are medical decisions of a technical nature and never of a personal nature. Finally, I recall that we were the first club in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul to write such a document and that we were widely praised for its content.

Contextualizing the moment, it begins with the Covid19 diagnosis of coach Rafael Jacques, at the beginning of August. At that time, it became public that this professional had chosen not to be vaccinated and, since then, this controversy has been a constant in the club’s daily life and in its relationship with the press, with speeches filled with sarcasm. Unfortunately, Mr. Rafael Jacques required hospitalization, as is public knowledge. From that moment on, an ordeal was formed and, even if another doctor can attest to the contrary, I was extremely questioned for following the Technical Note GVIMS / GGTES / ANVISA N 07/2020, which classifies in severity and determines the period of isolation of patients with Covid 19. The determination, based on this document and on the profile of his hospitalization, that the coach should extend the isolation until completing 20 (twenty) days was received as an affront or a desire to harm the team.

Yes, I was strict, I faced (the word is exactly this: to face – because I was even called to fight, in addition to having been characterized with the lowest slang adjectives) when I was suggested not to respect public health guidelines. It is public knowledge that SER

Caxias has numerous respectable doctors in its department; as well as it is public knowledge that I, Rafael Lessa Costa, was responsible for all matters related to care due to the pandemic. So I took full responsibility, exposed the correct and I have been judged for it.

Since that period, my demands have become constant in relation to immunization, however, they seem to have never been taken seriously by those who have the power to charge the club employee. Last week, the president of the club, Paulo César, in an interview, said that the matter “Immunization of Rafael Jacques” was in charge of the department.

doctor. Now, even with all the charges, including the week before, it was still the responsibility of the medical department, which could do nothing but ask. The club’s management, yes, had the power to charge more emphatically.

The chronology of the story makes it clear that it was only after my public outburst on Twitter that Mr. Rafael Jacques decided to stop giving a show about vaccination, with responses like “next”, when he had already been vaccinated and hid it , even from the club’s medical department. I emphasize, my post only took place after a long period in which I had been demanding a position both from the club president, Mr. Paulo César, and from the football manager, Mr. Ademir Bertoglio, on the subject – what they did not do and allowed the coach to behave inappropriately in interviews, giving a public example of what not to do.

I would like to emphasize that these examples and interviews are like those we are used to hearing in recent months after the games that drive away not only the SER Caxias partner, but investors and sponsors, because it exposes an uncontrolled environment.

For charging at this moment when a coach took the direction of the club in his hands due to the classification last Saturday, I was prohibited, as requested by Mr. Ademir Bertoglio and Mr. Rafael Jacques, with the agreement of the club president, Mr .Paulo César, to participate in the games; being given the option to “go to the locker room” if that was my wish.

From the moment my work starts to be questioned, from the moment I run the risk of no longer being an example to my students and residents, it is time to take a harsher measure, as was the text published in the Twitter and, today, disconnecting me from the club.

From the disappointing position of the club’s management, when, once again, it cowers in the face of the right thing, I leave SER Caxias. I believe football is important, but not to the point where I need to set aside its principles and values. If to get there you need to harm someone else, you are already completely lost. You may become a great player, coach or manager, but you are a despicable human being. I was not raised to have my character and my honor questioned when I fight for the right.

Sincerely,

Rafael Lessa Costa

Read the note from Caxias

Referring to Press Release made public by Dr. Rafael Lessa Costa.

SER Caxias clarifies that:

1st) The Medical Department of SER Caxias is headed by the Medical Vice President Dr. Aloir Neri de Oliveira;

2º) The non-continuity of Dr. Rafael Lessa Costa is his personal decision;

3rd) The management of SER Caxias’ Medical Department, headed by Dr. Aloir Oliveira, has provided invaluable services to SER Caxias for many years, therefore, it has the full support of the Management in conducting the Medical Department, whether in clinical decisions, or in administrative decisions.

4th) The decisions taken by SER Caxias are always prioritizing the greatest and most sacred interests of the Institution, above any other personal interest of anyone.

Dr. Aloir Neri de Oliveira

Vice President of the Medical Department

Paulo Cesar dos Santos

President of SER Caxias