Pitacos: Botafogo deserved to lose to CSA, but Heber Roberto Lopes complicated the game and went unnoticed

* It went unnoticed by many, but you can’t stop commenting on the performance of Heber Roberto Lopes in CSA 2 x 0 Botafogo. It’s true that the team from Alvinegro didn’t play well and didn’t deserve much luck, but the referee got in the way a lot.

* First, by allowing the excess of absences, even more violent, of the CSA, especially in the initial stage: Chay was hunted in field hunt and Rafael Navarro he even received a backlash from Ernanes outside the play. The same referee invented a series of fouls in favor of the home team, as one of Gilvan which became a dangerous crossing.

* In the second half, Heber gave an inexplicable advantage in a strong foul suffered by Kanu, with the ball going backwards. Do you know where it ended? In the grotesque error of Diego Loureiro in the first goal of the CSA.

* Soon after, Chay would have a free chance in the small area, when Gabriel just threw himself at him and didn’t hit the ball. Penalty? Heber even went to review the play on the VAR. It would be the chance of a draw.

* Finally, it is worth mentioning the additions: two in the first half and six in the second. And look, he had an unjustifiable VAR consultation that lasted three minutes trying to get Kanu expelled. Is there any explanation why the additions are only long when Botafogo is winning?

* Botafogo lost the game because of their poor performance, embezzlement and a good CSA game. But also because Heber Roberto Lopes whistles everything to the same side.

* As for the game itself, there’s not much more to comment. Diego Loureiro committed, joel carli, Pedro Castro and Marco Antonio they were sorely missed. Botafogo has to maintain balance and concentration to correct the route and return to the path of victories in the next match, against Sampaio Correa, Sunday.