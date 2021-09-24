Pix: BC approves measures to combat scams, with a limit of R$1,000 for transfers at night – Economy

BRASILIA – THE central bank established on Thursday, 23, that anti-fraud measures in the provision of payment services should be implemented by October 4th. As the BC announced at the end of August, institutions must limit, to a maximum of R$1,000, payment service operations on account of deposits or prepaid payment for the period from 8 pm to 6 am of the following day.

in addition to the Pix, the limit will also be applied to other transfers through Credit Document (DOC) and TED (electronic transfer available), payment slips, to reduce the systems’ vulnerability to crimes such as kidnappings.

These limits can be changed at the customer’s request, as long as they are formalized in the electronic service channels. The institution, however, must establish a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for effecting the expansion of the transaction limit. This prevents the immediate increase in the customer’s risk situation.

The resolution that establishes all these measures and deadlines for implementation was approved on Thursday by the BC.

The measure approved today by the BC also establishes that institutions must also implement, by November 16, procedures for the evaluation of the customer prior to the offer of anticipation service for the settlement of receivables on the same date of the transaction under the arrangement payment system in which they participate. Within the same period, daily records of the occurrences of fraud or attempted fraud in the provision of payment services must be adopted, including the corrective measures adopted.

According to BC, based on these records, institutions should prepare a monthly report consolidating the occurrences and preventive and corrective measures adopted.