Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Google Camera indicates possible news for the 2021 line

The Pixel 6 line phones have already been announced by Google with the new Tensor processor and today new features of the cameras of the next launch of Gigante de Buscas were revealed by the Google Camera application that was analyzed by developers of the XDA forum. See now what to expect from them.





Starting with the possible specifications of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cameras we have the following sheet: Frontal camera: Pixel 6 : 8MP Pixel 6 Pro : Sony IMX663 12MP

Main camera: 50MP Samsung GN1 Sony IMX386 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Sony IMX586 48MP telephoto with 4x zoom (Pixel 6 Pro only)

Speaking of specs, it has to be said that the Pixel 6 Pro should have a wide angle camera with 0.7x and 1.0x zoom levels, according to lines of code from Google Camera. Moving on to the rear camera, XDA claims that Pixel 6 Pro should support 4K video recording at 60FPS, but this capability should be restricted to the main camera, and the others should be limited to 4K at 30FPS with a maximum zoom of up to 7x on all of them. It is also said that it is possible to switch between all cameras in this recording mode.

A feature that is not yet ready in the Google Camera code is the Manual White Balance. With it new controls must be displayed in the main interface of the application allowing the photographer to adjust several parameters to make the experience more professional. In addition to Manual White Balance the Pixel 6 must also have a feature called magic rubber, which removes objects that are obstructing key elements of photography through artificial intelligence added to the Tensor chip’s TPU.

Another interesting mention in the code is the “scene lock“, which was found in a few lines of code. XDA said they couldn’t figure out what the “Scene Lock” function is, but it’s likely related to focus or a way the camera app works.





A cool feature is the Facial Blur, which should use the main camera together with the ultra wide angle to get more details of the face by combining several images taken in sequence with the Tensor chip’s GPU to create one in HDR with greater definition. Speaking of selfies Google Pixel 6 should receive Lighting improvements when using the front camera, after all it doesn’t have a flash to assist this sensor. Also, the rear flash may blink when taking a countdown picture, thus indicating when it has been captured.





Another improvement to portrait mode indicated in the lines of code is the “Spotlight on Portraits” that can bring additional lighting to photos with AI to create studio effects and even remove the background from the images and replace it with ones generated by the Tensor chip. Improvements should also come with the “Frequent Faces V2“, which should get big improvements with the Tensor chip’s TPU. As a reminder, Frequent Faces is able to identify people you shoot many times and focus on them when taking a picture.





And that’s not all, Pixel 6 should be compatible with Bluetooth accessory microphones, a new mode for the Top Shop which, for now, is codenamed “nim aesthetic” and even a “baby mode“, which would be dedicated to capturing images of children automatically by detecting the best angle. There’s even mention of a “Motion Blur” mode, which creates artificial blurs, and has already been seen in the Google Camera 7.5 lines of code codenamed “lasagna”

Finally, the Google Camera code also mentioned the next release of the line: Pixel 7, which was referred to as “Pixel2022” and “PixelPipit”, the latter talking about a species of bird.