Player accused by wife of forcing oral sex after daughter’s funeral

San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane is accused by his wife, Anna Kane, of a series of episodes of domestic and sexual violence. According to The Mercury News, from the United States, she filed a restraining order against the athlete, in addition to the request for divorce.

Also according to the publication, Anna reported that the violence began “with verbal abuse” at the beginning of their marriage, and escalated over time. “I ended up becoming his punching bag,” he says in the lawsuit, filed in Santa Clara County Family Court in California.

In one of the most frightening moments, Anna claims that Evander violently forced her to give him oral sex after the funeral of the ex-couple’s newborn daughter, who died after being born prematurely, in March 2019.

Days later, she would have been forced to have sex. “Evander again forced me, against my will, even though I didn’t heal.”

This is not the first charge against Evander. The player was even investigated by the National Hockey League (NHL) for his gambling addiction. The organization wanted to know if he had placed bets on hockey games, which was not proven.

Anna claims that during an argument the ex-couple had over the athlete’s addiction, another daughter was allegedly punched. The aggression happened when she was breastfeeding the baby.

“Evander tried to punch me in the face, but he ended up hitting me in the face [da criança], immediately making her cry and cry uncontrollably,” he says, in the process. In the documents, Anna reports that she is pregnant with another child of the player, who will be born in early 2022.

According to The Mercury News, Evander Kane’s attorney, Travis Krepelka, denies the charges against the client. “Evander denies having abused Ms. Kane or her daughter Kensington, whom he holds dear.”