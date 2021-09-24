Pokémon Unite update tries to fix the ‘pay to win’ of the game

Pokémon Unite received an important update this Wednesday that features special events and items with the theme of space journeys, but more importantly, it also tries to fix issues that players saw in microtransactions.

The update brings new event rewards that aim to improve, mainly, how you can improve the items your Pokémon hold during games, to give them a small boost or an advantage in gameplay.

Before the update, as with most “freemium” games, it was easy to improve items in their early levels, up to 20 or so. But, to get the remaining ten levels up to a maximum of 30, the experience turned into a long and complicated grinding, because of the amount that starts to be charged in game coins per item level, and how much of that coin is offered per game. to the player.

Game screen offering the Super Item Enhancer per player levelSource: Kotaku

This week’s update brings a new freebie called Super Item Enhancer, a coin capable of pushing any “insurable” item to its maximum level. Players receive one such coin for reaching level 10, 12 and 14, making a total of three that can be obtained naturally by playing. If you’ve already passed level 14, just log in and you’ll get all three at once.

This means that you can have at least one team of Pokémon with their items maximized just by logging into the game. Also, the requirements to earn more of these coins during the event are not the most demanding.

Even more changes were made to try to make life easier for those who prefer to spend hours than money to improve their levels in Pokémon Unite. Patricia Hernandez’s op-ed article on Kotaku has all the details.