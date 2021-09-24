Police arrest 29 suspects in gang rape against 15-year-old in India

Indian police arrested 29 men on Thursday (23) accused of involvement in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dombivli. According to the victim, the abuses would have occurred repeatedly over a period of almost eight months. Information is from CNN.

In testimony, the teenager stated that the first rape took place on January 29 of this year. The abuse was filmed and the video used to blackmail her over the next few months, police officer Dinkar Mukne said. In all, she was reportedly raped by 33 men, including two teenagers.

The abuses ended this week after the girl’s family found out what was going on. She was taken to the police station, where the complaint was filed. According to Sonali Dhole, the police official who is leading the investigation, the victim was taken to various locations inside and outside Dombivli.

“We are investigating the allegations and how the initial contact took place. But the girl knew some of the men and got in touch with some through social media,” Dhole said.

