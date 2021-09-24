Police claim that woman with no memory work on the series

A woman was found on September 12 on the island of Krk, in northern Croatia, lost and out of memory. The police who found her released a photo of her, giving her characteristics – medium height and about 1.65 meters tall, shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. “She speaks English but doesn’t remember her identity,” said local police, who added:

“She is admitted to a hospital and in stable condition.”

Well, the investigation found the identity of the woman in question. It is Daniela Adamcova, a former Hollywood jewelry store, and has even worked on the series “Friends”.

Daniela is from Slovakia, and some friends of hers from Los Angeles, where she works, recognized her. Her jewelry has been used by famous people such as Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross and Brigitte Bardot.

The fisherman who found her reported that she was very weak and could barely drink water.

“We saw the woman on the beach in a very inaccessible part. I thought maybe she was walking because she didn’t show that she needed help. She didn’t wave or call or anything. The next morning we saw the woman in the same place. It was already suspicious to us. now. Nights at sea in September are very cool. We saw her nervously walking up and down and when she saw us, she started screaming and waving. We approached the shore to see what was going on,” said the men.

She was identified by her friend, Kelecic Miriam, who, upon seeing the photo released, immediately contacted the police. Another friend of the woman in California recognized her. Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast Daniela is known as Dana, with whom she worked in 2015:

“I recognized the woman in the photo immediately,” he said.

A local resident told news website 24Sata that Daniela’s story is strange:

“It’s strange that she was looking at the area. It’s an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks – literally razors that cut the rubber of her shoes. There’s no life or animal, except maybe wild boars or bears that can swim this far into search for food, but that’s a rarity because there’s no food, nothing. A woman of that age certainly couldn’t swim that far, she needs exceptional strength.”