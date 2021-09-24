Polio, measles and tuberculosis: the risk of new outbreaks in Brazil with very low adherence to vaccines

SAO PAULO — While Brazilian immunization against Covid-19 is advancing at the top of the lungs — around 67% of the population has already taken at least one dose — the other vaccines provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI) face greater difficulty in reaching arms eligible groups.

The broader data available on the Ministry of Health portal show that virtually all vaccines made available by the PNI had a significant drop in adherence in 2020 — the exceptions are DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), the pentavalent (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough , hepatitis B and against the bacteria haemophilus influenzae type B, which triggers infections in the nose, meninges and throat.), in addition to hepatitis B, given after 30 days of life.

Although, of course, the pandemic and its necessary quarantines have had an impact on the population’s decision to seek doses, the abandonment of vaccination by Brazilians appears as a trend in gradual increase since 2016. And it does not appear to be close to being resolved , say experts in immunization.

To understand this year’s scenario, it is enough to observe the adhesion to the flu virus vaccine (influenza), offered to priority groups in Brazil. The campaign ended in August and had 67% of the eligible population vaccinated. The goal was to apply doses to 90% of the eligible population, accounted for by 79.7 million Brazilians.

Initial data from 2021 indicate that vaccination is still far from the expected level between 90% and 95% of coverage stipulated by the Ministry of Health, for vaccines available in the PNI. Although the accounting is still preliminary and may suffer from delays in updating by the states, in addition to inaccuracies, none of the vaccine coverage indicators so far is superior to those of 2020, the worst year in recent history for immunization in Brazil.

— The person needs to be stimulated, encouraged to be vaccinated. Without this provocation, it will be difficult for her to leave the house to go to the health center, she has other priorities. Why is everyone going after the Covid-19 vaccine? Because they are seeing that it is a disease with a high risk of dying, so it becomes a priority — says Carla Domingues, former coordinator of the PNI for eight years (2011-2019).

Domingues lists the reasons for the low adherence, in addition to the lack of a broad and inviting publicity campaign to the population and parents who need to immunize their children. They are: false news about immunizing agents, fear of adverse effects (although the vaccines in use have absolutely lower risks than the benefits of receiving the doses), operational difficulties related to queues and reduced hours in vaccine rooms and in addition to the lack of immunization agents — a global problem, with the whole world needing more applications than pharmaceutical companies are capable of producing.

The current scenario, experts say, is not attributed to anti-vaccine groups, but to these logistical and awareness problems.

The current situation in which the PNI finds itself clashes with the history built by the program, which has increased in high vaccination coverage. With 36,000 vaccine rooms, Brazilian immunization logistics are able to access the most remote areas just days apart from vaccination in large centers. In general, access to antigens is universal.

Wanted to comment on available vaccination data, the Ministry of Health did not respond to the report. Specialists point out that the numbers made available on the folder’s platform may suffer from inaccuracies, given a change in the registration methodology that has taken place in recent years. Even so, they claim that the drop in dose applications is even confirmed by the return of diseases that were previously in the control stage.

Victim of its own success

To some extent, vaccines are victims of their own success when they reach high coverage, as was the scenario seen in Brazil until mid-2015. Faced with the drastic reduction in diseases that previously caused fear, parents and guardians enter a state of falsehood tranquility, in which apparently the threat of vaccine-preventable diseases is totally eliminated—which is not true.

— Our concern is growing. We have a huge risk of a return of several diseases that were under control but are not eradicated – explains Mayra Moura, nurse and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm). – Our great fear is the return of polio, as it is a very severe disease with serious complications and impact on society, with a large number of sequelae.

If polio, feared by all health managers, remains under control, the same cannot be said of measles, which has returned to circulation in the country. In 2020, at least 21 states registered the presence of the disease. This is a worrying scenario, because shortly before, in 2016, Brazil had received the certificate for the elimination of the circulation of the measles virus by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The certification, however, was withdrawn in 2019, due to new outbreaks of the disease.

– In the past, families were very afraid that their children would get measles, whooping cough, that they would be paralyzed. Nowadays, these are diseases that the population does not know, nor the health professionals themselves. So, the value of vaccination was lower — says Renato Kfouri, pediatrician and also director of SBIm.

To reverse the frame

Specialists in infectology say that, to reverse the situation – which is possible – it will be necessary to join forces to emphasize the importance of vaccination, continuously, with constant dissemination commanded by the Ministry of Health and regional health secretariats.

— It is necessary to pay attention to this again, with campaigns, structuring. It is possible, yes (return to previous levels), but it will take political will for this – explains Kfouri.

For parents who have their children’s vaccination cards overdue, the infectologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital, Ivan França, says that the opportunity to immunize children should not be missed. Giving the antigen out of time is still better than not giving it away.

– Even if they have missed the date of vaccination, parents should look for the health center, because the vaccination will be updated from the point where it left off, the child takes what is missing – says the specialist.

