Poll A Farm 13 points out partial of who leaves in the first garden; vote · TV news

The partial of the polls of A Fazenda 2021 indicate that the decision of who will leave confinement this Thursday (23) will be tight. Nego do Borel, with 47.68% of the votes to stay, is the one that appears less threatened. Solange Gomes and Liziane Gutierrez are in a different situation.

Participate in the vote -> Who should stay in A Fazenda 13: Liziane, Nego and Solange?

By the part of the questionnaire of the TV news, the ex-Banheira do Gugu is the one that has the least support from the audience of the reality of Record, with 24.10% of the choices; the situation of the barraqueira model is also complicated, with 28.22% of the preference. More than 60 thousand votes were registered until the publication of this text.

In the UOL poll, which has more than 20 thousand participations, Nego do Borel is rated as the most wanted by the public: he appears with 48.29%, and is followed by Solange Gomes, with 26.01% of the choices, and Liziane appears in last, with 25.70%.

Surveys only indicate a trend on the part of the public. The result of voting in polls has no scientific value or influence on Record’s official website.

Vote The Farm 13

At the end of Wednesday’s program, the three threatened asked for votes to stay in the game. “I may have been a little off in the game, but I wanted to understand what was going on. If you’ll let me, I want to play and unmask people I know are fake. I’ll do my best in here,” promised Liziane .

“I want to thank my family, my fans and Brazil. This week was tense, things went unplanned. I want you to give me another chance and for Brazil to know who Leno Maycon is. I am a human being and every human being makes mistakes “, asked Nego do Borel.

“I couldn’t win the race today, but I want to stay here. You’ve known me for years and you know that I’m a woman who speaks the truth. I want to guarantee the entertainment of the Brazilian family with my way,” said Solange Gomes. Watch the video below:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos