‘Popular in Japan’ promotion brings several games with discounts of up to 70%

“Big in Japan” is an expression often used in the English language, to talk about things that are not successful here in the West, but became a craze in the Land of the Rising Sun, besides being the title of a very good 80s song, by the band Alphaville.

Now, this is also the theme of the new PS Store action “Popular in Japan”, with several among the most successful games in Sony’s home country. Offers started this week and will run until October 6th.

What games are on sale?

Once you understand the concept of the campaign, let’s talk about what matters: the discounted games. There are 378 items on sale, according to the PS Store here in Brazil, with prices up to 70% lower than usual. Most games are for PS4, but there are some cool items for the new console, like:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, with 40% discount, from R$ 249.90 for R$ 149.94;

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition, 40% off, from R$373.90 to R$234.24;

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Full Edition, 60% off, R$ 239.90 for R$ 95.96;

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (game pack), with 29% discount, from R$ 349.90 to R$ 248.42;

Scarlet Nexus, with 40% discount, from R$ 279.90 for R$ 167.94;

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition, with 30% discount, from R$ 359.50 for R$ 251.65;

However, as said, most of the discounted games in “Popular in Japan” action are for the PS4 itself. Check out some highlights below:

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition, with 85% discount, from R$ 459.90 for R$ 68.98 (there is 5% more discount for PS Plus)

TEKKEN 7 – Final Edition, with 85% discount, from R$ 414.90 to R$ 62.23;

Naruto do Boruto: Shinobi Striker, with 85% discount, from R$ 249.90 to R$ 37.48;

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4, with 85% discount, R$ 249.99 for R$ 37.49;

ONE PIECE World Seeker, with 85% discount, from R$249.90 to R$37.48;

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition, 70% off, from R$229.99 to R$68.99;

Persona 5 Royal, with 60% discount, from R$ 249.90 to R$ 99.96;

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition, 60% off, from R$207.90 to R$83.16;

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition, with 50% discount, from R$149.90 to R$74.95;

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, with 35% discount, from R$124.90 to R$81.18;

If you have any more “Popular in Japan” finds that we haven’t listed here, please help supplement the list in the comments. The campaign runs until October 6th, on the PS Store.