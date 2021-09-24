Pre-market: Evergrande while it lasts

Good morning guys!

Overseas, Japanese consumer prices were more deflationary than expected — never mind that Japan is part of the same global supply chains as everyone else, since the local labor and service costs involved in The retail of imported goods tells us that Japanese inflation has been driven by local conditions.

Still, the Japanese Stock Exchange rose well throughout this Friday (24).

Other Asian exchanges also had a good day, after closely monitoring the postponement for 30 days of the payment of interest due to Thursday (23) by Evergrande.

Europe, meanwhile, has a morning of fall in its main markets, as well as the US. At sunday elections in germany make international markets anxious.

Interest in inflation preview

Today (24), the Brazilian market follows the delivery of the IPCA-15 at 9 am, which may mark the highest level in the historical series for September, with inflation accumulated in 12 months hitting double digits (the last data already delivered inflation above of 9%).

The data may have no effect at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) for October, which has already contracted another high of 100 basis points, but it could level expectations for the last adjustment in December in another challenge for the pace more restrained than BC.

On the agenda in Brasília, last night the special commission for administrative reform concluded the vote on the opinion of rapporteur Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), approving the base text with 28 votes in favor and 18 against.

Now, the text can be voted on by the Plenary, in the first round, starting next week.

While not the big makeover we were hoping for, “done is better than perfect” under current conditions and could help unlock some value for the Exchange, even though we have to face a challenging international environment today.

Poor thing: Powell has no peace

This Friday (24), American investors will keep an eye on another speech by Powell, scheduled for 11:00.

Any additional signals may help to level out more accurately the “tapering” (reduction in the level of purchase of assets), which is expected for November this year — developments here may have an effect on exchange rates and interest rates in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose again yesterday, after recovering from four consecutive declines. As a result, the index is more than 3% above its lowest point this week and less than 2% below the record close at the beginning of September.

It’s worth noting that, despite all the recent volatility, stocks have been more up than down lately, as the S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from its all-time high in the last 223 trading sessions. It is only the seventh time since 1928 that the index has followed such a long streak, in which it has already risen 32%.

came to stay

Reviews of Evergrande are here to stay. The Chinese real estate company, responsible for the great volatility in global markets this week, was about to make $83.5 million in coupon payments on dollar bonds with a face value of $2.03 billion.

However, by the late afternoon of Thursday (23) in New York, the bondholders still had not received the money.

The company can make payments late and has a 30-day grace period before bondholders can declare default. A missed payment would set the stage for what could be the largest dollar bond default ever by a company in Asia.

To make matters worse, Chinese officials were urging local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of China Evergrande Group, signaling a reluctance to bail out the indebted real estate developer.

For now, the market understands that government intervention is more likely. However, reversals of this signal could bring volatility to the market again.

Talks from monetary authorities fill the international agenda, especially in Europe and the US. On American soil, real estate data ends the week with new home sales in August.

Here, we start the day with the consumer confidence index, followed by the preview of official inflation, the IPCA-15 in September, the most relevant indicator of the day in Brazil — expectations for a 1.03% increase in the monthly comparison. Finally, data from the external sector, with a current account for August, are present this Friday.

For those who like to follow the speeches of monetary authorities, today will be a full plate.

Among the main highlights, we have the team of the European Central Bank (ECB), which will have the speech of its chief economist, Philip Lane. It will be interesting to take a look to have a more accurate assessment of the reduction in the purchase of bonds by the European monetary authority.

The ECB has become one of the last major central banks to move towards reducing monetary accommodation, announcing that it will execute its Pandemic Emergency Buying Program at a moderately slower pace.

Of course, sooner or later, central banks would gradually relax monetary accommodation.

However, as more G10 central banks prepare to moderate their ultra-flexible policy positions, they are also making great efforts to reassure markets that the reversal will take place gradually and have drawn a distinction between a gradual cut and an increase in interest rates.

In the US, for example, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said raising interest rates would be subject to “a substantially tighter test,” although the gradual reduction could begin in November of this year if the job market continues. to recover.

The practical lesson is that, if done gradually, monetary tightening will be well absorbed by the market.

