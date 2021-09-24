President of Cemig accused of acting to hire a nail loser – Policy

Joo Polati Filho said that he was pressured by the president of Cemig to change price results to call center services (photo: Guilherme Dardanhan/ALMG) The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) which investigates alleged irregularities in the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) heard, on Thursday, September 23, the company’s former Supply Director , Joo Polati Son. Polati accused the company’s president, Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, of pressuring him for a company to be favored in the call center tender.

According to Joo Polati Filho, who was at Cemig between June 2019 and August 2020, Reynaldo would have pressed for AeC to win the bid to provide call center services. The nailing took place in February 2020, but Audac got the better of it for having offered a smaller proposal at around R$500.

It is worth remembering that AeC, at the time, belonged to the former Secretary of State for Economic Development, Cssio Rocha de Azevedo. Cassio died in June this year from cancer.

“I thought it prudent to call the president in the anteroom and give him the news. “As I’m going to talk about this addition, I prefer to talk before the nail has already gone and won the Audac company.” ! I don’t seem to be in charge here.” He turned his back and left,” reported the former director.

The week after the result, Joo Polati Filho said he was called into the office of the president of Cemig. There, Reynaldo Passanezi would have pressured the then director to “find a way for AeC” to win the contract, since the difference in values ​​was R$500. recommendation not to decide anything without talking to Passanezi.

A day before Cemig hit the hammer on the winner of the bid notice, Joo Polati said that he sent an email to the president of the company informing that Audac had taken the nail. At that time, according to Polati, Passanezi, who was in Brasilia, would have called three times to talk about the result.

“On my cell phone, on the eve of the decision, he made three calls to me. The first around 6 pm, trying to understand more about the e-mail. The second, around 8 pm, trying to find a solution to make AeC a winner. A said I had to be bolder, said I “was there to make a change, so let’s make a change.” I said no. Man, let’s just leave things as they are.” Well, let’s stay as they are,” said Polati.

Discarded result



The contract was even signed, but with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules were changed for call center services. In testimony at the beginning of September, the president of Audac, Jos Roberto Roque, said that in mid-July of last year the company tried to question Cemig about the new steps to implement the customer service. However, the requests were in vain. The nail was closed at R$ 88.4 million.

In the second month of this year, Cemig informed Audac that it had the intention of terminating the contract as a result of the price. Afterwards, IBM was called for R$1.1 billion, without a bid, and sublet the function of controlling the call center, precisely, AeC, defeated in the price.

Other side



Cemig denied that the president of the company had talked to Joo Polati about the “pressure” to change the result of the nail. The public company also informed that “authorization was not given for the start of the service for Audac since, in the period foreseen for this, in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began” and that the transition of supplier is face-to-face training would create risks for employees.

AeC said that “all contracts and services provided for Cemig over more than a decade were based on legality, suitability and absolute transparency, generating employment and income for the municipality of Belo Horizonte.” The company also “reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with any and all investigations that require its participation and reiterates that all its institutional and commercial relationships have always been guided by ethics and the set of best integrity and compliance practices” (read the full notes in the end of the report).

Cemig



“Cemig categorically denies that its CEO has had any conversation with Mr. Joo Polatti in the terms set out. Regarding the bid for the call center company, authorization was not given to start the service for Audac, as it did not The Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Thus, the transition of supplier and subsequent on-site training would generate risks for employees at that time. Later, Cemig decided to implement the Client Project %2b, unifying Customer service, previously provided by 14 suppliers, through a strategic partnership with IBM, strengthening its digital environment.This unification will represent savings of more than R$400 million in ten years of the contract. contract with Audac and did not issue the authorization to start services.



Cemig also clarifies that the hiring of the forensic investigation company Kroll took place to carry out an independent investigation within the limits of its corporate performance, after the Company was notified by the Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais (MPMG) of investigations into alleged cases of corruption in the supply area. The investigated responded to Mr. Joo Polati Filho.



Cemig also clarifies that Law 13303/2016 (Law of State-owned Companies) authorizes the direct contracting (unenforceability) of specialized technical services. The deponent, Joo Polati Filho, was also responsible for validating, representing the purchasing area, the non-enforceability and validated direct contracts at Cemig, including that of the company Exec.



Regarding the request made by a former Secretary of State to use a room at the Company’s headquarters, the Company’s management asked the Compliance department for an opinion on the request. In an analysis made, the impossibility of access was pointed out, as informed in testimony by the deputy director Luiz Fernando de Medeiros Moreira. The aforementioned former secretary never took up any office at Cemig.”



AeC



“AeC has been operating in the market for nearly 30 years, having provided services to hundreds of companies, and clarifies that all contracts and services provided for Cemig over more than a decade were guided by legality, suitability and absolute transparency, generating employment and income for the municipality of Belo Horizonte.



The company reaffirms its commitment to collaborate with any investigation that requires its participation and reiterates that all its institutional and commercial relationships have always been guided by ethics and the set of best integrity and compliance practices.”

