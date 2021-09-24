Priest arrested suspected of diverting R$ 620,000 to parties with drugs and orgies | World

Reproduction/ met.provincia.fi.it Priest suspected of embezzling large amount of money

An Italian priest was arrested on suspicion of embezzling R$620,000 from church funds to pay for orgies in his home. Francesco Spagnesi, 40, is under house arrest accused of theft, according to the newspaper. The Times

The orgies, allegedly promoted by the priest, who works in the parish of the commune of Prato, near Florence, were drugged, according to police. In addition to the priest, hundreds of people are also being investigated for possible participation in the acts over the past two years.

According to the newspaper, the parties usually involved the priest, his roommate, who is a drug dealer, and at least one other person, whom they found on dating sites aimed at homosexuals, according to the detectives.

The weekly parties, however, involved large groups of up to 20 or 30 people, according to the investigations, which began after the priest’s roommate imported a liter of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) from the Netherlands. The substance, called a ‘rape drug’, is used to incapacitate victims of sexual violence.

In searches of the apartment, the police found bottles adapted to function as crack pipes.

In addition, a parish accountant has discovered, in recent months, that around R$ 620,000 has been withdrawn from the parish’s bank account. Police say the money may have been stolen by the priest to buy drugs.

After that, the local bishop blocked access to the funds, prompting Spagnesi to allegedly start raising money from the church’s collection basket and soliciting funds apparently destined for low-income families. According to The Times

, the priest managed to raise hundreds of euros with these donations. Some parishioners donated individual amounts of up to R$9,300.

Initially, the priest reportedly said that money missing from church funds had gone to needy families, and later admitted to suffering from substance abuse.

After hearing about the priest’s arrest, parishioners took legal action to get the money back. In the newspaper, the priest’s defense said he confessed to supplying drugs at parties and that he will publicly admit to having stolen church funds.