Priest arrested suspected of diverting R$ 620,000 to parties with orgies and drugs

The 40-year-old Italian priest Francesco Spagnesi was arrested on suspicion of embezzling R$620,000 from church funds to pay for orgies in his home. According to information from The Times, the priest is under house arrest charged with theft.

According to Italian authorities, the orgies, supposedly promoted by Francesco, were filled with drugs. In addition to the priest, several people are also being investigated for possible participation in the acts over the past two years.

According to The Times, the parties usually involved the priest, his roommate, who is a drug dealer, and at least one other person, whom they met on dating sites aimed at homosexuals. Other weekly parties, however, involved large groups of up to 20 or 30 people.

The investigation began after the priest’s roommate imported a liter of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) from the Netherlands. The substance, called a ‘rape drug’, is used to incapacitate victims of sexual violence.

During searches of the priest’s apartment, police found bottles adapted to function as crack pipes. In addition, a parish accountant has discovered, in recent months, that around R$ 620,000 has been withdrawn from the parish’s bank account.

After the $620,000 episode, the local bishop blocked access to the funds, prompting Francesco to allegedly start raising money from the church’s collection basket and soliciting funds apparently destined for low-income families. The Times pointed out that the priest managed to raise hundreds of euros from these donations.

At first, the priest reportedly said that money missing from church funds had gone to needy families, but later he admitted to suffering from substance abuse. Spagnesi’s defense told The Times that he confessed to supplying drugs at parties and that he will publicly admit to stealing church funds.

