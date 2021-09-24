Prosecutor creates task force for complaints against Prevent Senior

The MP-SP (State Public Ministry of São Paulo) today created a task force to investigate complaints against the health operator Prevent Senior. The promoters Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho will be part of this group. Attorney General Mario Sarrubbo has given “full attention” to the investigation of this case.

The company is already the target of investigations by the MP, the Civil Police and Covid’s CPI for allegedly pressuring its registered doctors to treat patients with substances from the “covid kit”, such as hydroxychloroquine, which are contraindicated for covid-19. Consumer attention agencies and the National Supplementary Health Agency are also evaluating the conduct of Prevent, which is also accused of having conducted a study on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine without notifying patients or their relatives. Such a study would have omitted patient deaths, influencing the result to give the impression that the drug would be effective.

According to reports, the company aligned itself with the speech of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the federal government. Contrary to science, the government official has been enthusiastic since the beginning of the pandemic of the use of drugs that have been proven to be ineffective to fight covid-19 — on Tuesday, for example, during a speech at the UN General Assembly (United Nations Organization). ), the president again defended false early treatment with these drugs.

Despite a series of reports from doctors and patients, and hundreds of documents collected since the beginning of the year by the prosecution, the company has been arguing to the MP that there was no direct guidance on the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine because doctors are free to prescribe the medication they deem most suitable for each patient. The company also denies that it has tampered with any clinical studies. It is suspected that patients who died as a result of covid had their death certificates issued without reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus, like the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, supporter of President Bolsonaro.

In testimony to Covid’s CPI, which took place yesterday, the company’s executive director, Pedro Batista Júnior, argued that the dossier against the operator sent to the commission gathering the complaints investigated, including by the MP, contains information “handled” by doctors fired from the network. He did, however, admit that the operator recommended that doctors change the ICD of patients with Covid after 14 or 21 days of initial diagnosis. The statement revolted Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is also a doctor.

Batista Junior lost the status witness and was considered investigated by Covid’s CPI.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo