Protection of vaccines against Covid-19 decreases over time, especially in the elderly, says CDC

The protection provided by vaccines against Covid-19 seems to diminish over time, especially for people aged 65 and over, an expert at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday (22).

Ruth Link-Gelles, who helps lead the CDC’s Vaccine Efficacy team, reviewed a series of studies looking at overall vaccine efficacy across multiple groups between February and August and found similar patterns for Pfizer and Moderna, both made vaccines. with mRNA.

The findings tend to support the argument that people’s protection starts to wane after a few months and that boosters can help restore their immunity.

According to the analysis, the effectiveness of immunizers begins to wane a few months after people have been fully vaccinated – defined as two weeks after the second dose of either vaccine.

“For individuals over 65, we’ve seen significant drops in vaccine efficacy against Delta infection for the composite mRNA immunizers,” Link-Gelles said at a meeting of CDC vaccine advisors.

“We’ve also seen drops, especially for Pfizer, to 65 or older, which we’re not seeing in younger populations. Finally, there is evidence of diminished vaccine effectiveness relative to hospitalization in the Delta period,” she said.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met on Wednesday (22) to discuss the need for booster doses of vaccines.

Later, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US health regulatory agency, issued an emergency use permit to Pfizer for boosters in people 65 and older – the measure is worth those with conditions that put them at high risk serious illnesses and for people whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure.

The ACIP will meet this Thursday (23) to discuss the matter with the FDA and will issue its own recommendations on how the booster vaccine should be applied to the US population. The CDC director must then approve these recommendations. Currently, they only apply to Pfizer’s vaccine.

Link-Gelles said that, overall, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness is greater than Pfizer’s. For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the vaccine’s effectiveness increases over time, even after the Delta variant has taken over.

Studies have evaluated vaccine protection

A study called Supernova looked at immunized between February and August this year. In that study, the Pfizer vaccine provided 92% protection against hospitalization for those ages 18 to 64, and 77% for those over 65, said Link-Gelles.

The Modern vaccine provided 97% protection against hospitalization for people aged 18 to 64 years and 87% for people aged 65 and over. Efficacy does not appear to be affected by the arrival of the Delta variant, the study concluded.

A study called IVY looked at adults hospitalized in 18 US states between March and August.

The efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine decreased from 91% from 14 to 120 days after full vaccination, and goes to 77% three months or more after full vaccination. The effectiveness of Moderna’s vaccine did not decrease, standing at 92% or 93% in this study.

In a study of 4,000 healthcare professionals, first responders and other frontline workers in eight places that were tested every week – regardless of symptoms – vaccine protection against any infection decreased from 91% pre-Delta to 66% during the Delta variant.

Pfizer told ACIP that it expects and expects antibody protection from a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to last longer than after the initial two doses, but more research will be needed to determine if more doses would be needed later.

The conversation for now is focused on a third dose – a vaccine booster – of the company’s two-dose immunizer, and experience with previous vaccines suggests that a third dose may provide longer and stronger protection, said the senior vice president of the company. Pfizer, Dr. William Gruber.

In that case, the primary series of vaccine may work best with three doses, Gruber noted. But, he acknowledged that some experts believe protection will likely drop again after a third booster dose.

“I think this will be driven in large part by what we find in hindsight, as we gather more information about protection, and we just need to be on the lookout,” said Gruber.

Gruber also said the company will continue to look at whether a longer interval between vaccine doses would work better. Currently, the recommendation is 21 days between the first and second dose.

He noted that researchers in Europe and elsewhere have studied longer ranges, but the company’s focus has been to maximize protection as quickly as possible during the pandemic.

“We will continue to explore whether or not it makes sense to consider a longer range,” said Gruber.

Pfizer is not studying the use of its vaccine as a booster for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Gruber said.

FDA’s Doran Fink said there is no data on the safety or efficacy of mixing and matching vaccines – with a dose of a different brand of vaccine than the one used for the original immunization.

Moderna has asked the FDA to approve booster vaccines for its vaccine, but the FDA has so far only considered Pfizer’s offer.

Johnson & Johnson released partial data this week claiming to show that a booster dose greatly increased immunity, but the company has not yet applied to the FDA to consider a booster dose of vaccine.

ACIP members said they are concerned that people might mistake the talk about boosters for a sign that Covid-19 vaccines are not working well.

Read more about Covid-19 vaccines

They agreed that it would be a misguided impression and one that public health experts would need to fight. But people also need to understand that coronavirus vaccines could never completely defeat this virus.

“Coronaviruses often become endemic and it is highly unlikely that we will be able to prevent all mild or symptomatic respiratory infections,” said Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University and an ACIP member.

“One of the things we need to start to understand is that we’re likely to avoid hospitalizations and deaths and, hopefully, symptomatic respiratory infections, but we’re unlikely to avoid everything.”

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against Covid-19

The panel also heard studies on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant women.

“It’s been incredibly comforting so far,” said Dr. Grace Lee, professor of pediatrics at the Stanford University School of Medicine and chair of ACIP, at the meeting.

So far, there is no evidence that vaccination during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage or birth defects, said several experts at the meeting.

However, only 30% of pregnant women in the United States have been vaccinated against the coronavirus — even as Covid-19 kills more pregnant women than ever before, advisers said.

And pregnant women are at greater risk if they contract the coronavirus, said Dr. Dana Meaney Delman, CDC leader in maternal immunization.

“Now we see an increase in the number of pregnant women admitted to the ICU in July and August,” Meaney Delman said at the meeting.

The trend continued into September, she said. “Deaths reported in August are the highest number of deaths reported in any month since the start of the pandemic,” added Meaney Delman.

About 97% of pregnant women treated in hospital for Covid-19 were not vaccinated.

“I want to speak directly to the audience,” added Meaney Delman. “We know that pregnant women with Covid-19 can get very sick. Some will die and many will have pregnancy and neonatal complications,” she said.

“We know that because of Covid some kids will grow up without their mothers. We know Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective. If you are pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or could get pregnant in the future, please get vaccinated.”

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)