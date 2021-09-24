Public Ministry creates task force to investigate Prevent Senior – 23/09/2021 – Balance and Health

This Thursday (23), the São Paulo Attorney General’s Office appointed four prosecutors to compose a task force for the Senior Prevent case.

In a statement, the agency states that prosecutors Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho will follow a police inquiry that is being processed by the DHPP (Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons) to investigate whether the application of drugs without proven efficacy against Covid-19 in patients who died is a crime of homicide.

In addition, the idea is for the task force to assist in the investigation that will be conducted based on a dossier against the operator delivered to Covid’s CPI. The announcement regarding the submission of documents to the Public Ministry was made by Renan Calheiros, rapporteur of the CPI, on Wednesday (22). From the analysis of this material, the institution will be able to open a criminal investigation.

The MP already has a civil inquiry initiated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against Prevent Senior to find out if there was collective moral damages for which the health plan is responsible for pressuring its affiliated doctors to deliver the so-called “covid kit” irregularly to patients.

On Wednesday, in a statement in Brasília, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, stated that the operator adopted a procedure to change the code for diagnosing patients with Covid-19. Thus, the disease was no longer mentioned after certain days of hospitalization.

According to him, this occurred so that patients were no longer considered to be infected by the coronavirus after a certain period.

“All patients with suspected or confirmed Covid, in need of isolation, when they entered the hospital, needed to receive B34.2, which is Covid’s ICD. And after 14 days, or 21 days, for those in the ICU , if these patients had already passed that date, the ICD could already be modified, because they did not represent any more risk for the hospital population,” said the director.

In the dossier delivered to the CPI, this practice is denounced because, according to the material, it serves to hide any problems with the so-called early treatment. In particular, the document mentions the cases of physician Anthony Wong and Regina Hang, mother of the pocket-born businessman Luciano Hang — both died of Covid-19.

The dossier, prepared by the operator’s own doctors, also points out that deaths were hidden in a study with hydroxychloroquine. Batista Júnior rebutted these accusations and stated that the complainants had defrauded a spreadsheet with the results of this research.

The director said that the deaths in question were registered after closing the data, so they were not computed.

The deponent also denied that the operator sent medication kits, such as those that constitute early treatment, indiscriminately for patients. For Batista Júnior, the prescriptions were individualized, but the operator’s customers started to demand the prescription of the “Covid kit” because of statements by President Jair Bolsonaro and other personalities.

The Prevent director also denied that he or the operator had any relationship with the so-called “parallel cabinet”, Bolsonaro’s advisory structure for pandemic issues outside the Ministry of Health.