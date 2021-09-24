Rapporteur Provides Temporary Employment for 10 Years in Retirement

× Reproduction: Youtube / Chamber of Deputies

Arthur Maia (DEM-BA) presented today (23) the sixth version of the report on the administrative reform to the special committee of the Chamber that analyzes the proposal. The new opinion, filed at 10:46 am, increased from six to 10 years the term for hiring civil servants for a fixed period of time.

In addition, Maia re-included in the opinion a rule that authorizes partnerships between governments and the private sector for the execution of public services.

Under the proposal, the Union, states and municipalities may, “in the form of the law, to sign instruments of cooperation with bodies and entities, public and private, for the execution of public services, including sharing the physical structure and the use of human resources from individuals, with or without financial compensation”.

The rapporteur also included the bailiffs as typical career state servants.

The new version of the opinion continues to guarantee privileges for magistrates and members of the Public Ministry. These include vacations of more than 30 days and compulsory retirement as a penalty.

READ THE ENTIRE HERE of the new report.

Read below the main points of the new report:

Progression or promotion in careers based solely on length of service is prohibited;

Periodic performance evaluation of public servants will be mandatory, carried out continuously and with the participation of the person evaluated;

Stable civil servant will lose his position in the event of an unsatisfactory result in the performance evaluation process, with ample defense in administrative proceedings assured;

The server will receive job stability after three years of probationary internship;

The server in probationary stage will be evaluated every six months. He may be dismissed in case of an unsatisfactory result in two evaluation cycles;

Public servants will be compulsorily retired upon completing 75 years of age;

It is authorized the reduction of working hours and salaries of servers by 25% in a scenario of serious fiscal crisis;

Typical State careers will be considered as tax and financial activities, regulation, inspection, government management, budgeting, control, State intelligence, Brazilian foreign service, public law, public defender, police, criminal experts , legislative police, municipal guards, traffic agents, socio-educational agents and justice officials;

A fixed-term contracting regime is created. The duration of the contract, including extension, cannot exceed 10 years;

New contract for a fixed period can only be signed after 24 months.

More news