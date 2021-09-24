realme C21Y: cheap cell phone with NFC, good battery and performance | Analysis / Review

The C21Y is an entry-level model with the proposal of being the cheapest cell phone with NFC officially launched in Brazil. Is it a better buy than the rest of the realme? Is it worth more than rivals Samsung and Motorola? Let’s find out. The C21Y has a simple design with small creases on the back to improve the grip and prevent the phone from slipping. It has a biometric reader next to the rear camera block, which works well and unlocks the cell phone faster than most basic cell phones. Its 6.5 inch screen brings HD resolution with IPS LCD panel. The level of brightness is not the best, but other brands also sin in this segment. What disappoints is the lack of a 90 Hz screen, already common in cheap cell phones. The sound isn’t the best either, because it’s on the back, it’s low and only mono.

The C21Y’s battery lasts well, but it doesn’t come close to what we had with the C25, current champion in our ranking. You will still have autonomy for the whole day with a little charge left over for the next day. The only 10W charger takes more than 2 and a half hours to recharge the battery. The biggest weakness is for the cameras. The 13 MP main sensor only records good photos on sunny days and away from vegetation. The macro has a long focal length and the blur misses in complex scenarios. Shooting at night is even worse with the C21Y and the front camcorder records only in HD and in mono sound. The big highlight of the C21Y is the presence of NFC in this segment, but you’ll have to give up 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Is it worth it? For those who don’t care about NFC, there are more interesting options on the market as you can check out our full review via the link below.

The C21Y realme hits the domestic market for R$1,299, but until 10/01/2021 it will have a promotional price of R$999 on Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime websites.

