Recife releases booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for seniors aged 65 years and over

Recife begins to apply, this Friday (24), the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in seniors aged 65 years or more who completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months.

The 1,735 people aged 65 to 69 years who are already able to receive the additional dose can make the appointment from 19:00, this Thursday (23), through the Connect Recife.

The public able to take the booster dose must make an appointment through the Conecta Recife website or app, as well as the previous doses, and take the identification document on the chosen day, as well as proof that they have already completed the vaccination cycle. , to speed up the service.

Both the vaccination card and the Digital Vaccination Certificate, available on the Conecta Recife website, will be valid.

As directed by the Ministry of Health, the booster dose will preferably be made with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, regardless of the vaccine applied in the first and second doses.

The combination of vaccines is recommended by the federal agency after studies, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), prove that the immune response against Covid-19 is not compromised by the interchangeability of immunizing agents.

The Recife City Hall provides 26 vaccination sites, which are open from Sunday to Sunday, from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm. Of this total, 12 work with vaccination rooms and 14 in the drive-thru scheme.

