Red Bull changes engine, and Verstappen starts at the back of the grid at the Russian GP

Max Verstappen trailed Mercedes in free practice 1 in Sochi (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) confirmed this Friday (24) that Red Bull will change the engine of Max Verstappen for the Formula 1 Russian GP. Thus, the Dutch will have to start from the bottom of the grid.

Drivers are entitled to use three units of power per season, but Verstappen’s second engine was lost in the accident with Lewis Hamilton at the British GP. Thus, Max will have to exceed the allowed component limits, which represents an automatic punishment.

The Worlds leader, by the way, arrived in Sochi already with a punishment, as he lost three positions on the Russian grid due to the accident with Hamilton in the Italian GP.

The change at the Russian circuit takes into account the characteristics of the track, as the layout allows for overtaking. The rain, however, could be a factor of difficulty for Red Bull over the weekend.

In addition to Verstappen, Charles Leclerc will also come out of the back of the pack, as Ferrari also had to change the Monegasque’s engine.

O BIG PRIZE follow all the activities of the Russian GP this weekend LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The second free practice is scheduled for 9am (GMT) on Friday.