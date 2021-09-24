Redmi G 2021 gamer notebook is released with RTX 3060 and low price

Xiaomi’s subsidiary made official in the early hours of today (22) its new gaming notebook, the Redmi G 2021. The laptop arrives with some improvements compared to the previous edition and has versions equipped with a chip from Intel and AMD, as well as a graphics card from Nvidia.

The Redmi G has a 16.1 inch screen with a refresh rate of 72 Hz to 144 Hz for both versions. The first one features the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, while the other comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chip and GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Both editions have a combination of 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage via SSD. Like the previous generation, they feature a three-level backlit keyboard and their screen is TÜV Rheiland-certified for low blue light output — which helps reduce eye discomfort when using the notebook for a long time.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Another advantage is the implementation of Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0 technology, which uses dual 12 V fans, four air vents and five copper heat pipes to ensure heat dissipation from inside the machine. Other features include its USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The Redmi G 2021 is powered by a 55 WHr battery and the version equipped with an Intel chip comes with a 180 W adapter, while the AMD Ryzen edition has a 230 W. It hits stores with Windows 10 installed and it could be be upgraded to Windows 11 when the new system version becomes available.

Price and availability

The Intel edition of the Redmi G 2021 hits stores for 5,699 yuan (about R$ 4,645) in direct conversion. The AMD Ryzen-based laptop costs 6,999 yuan ($5,704). Intel model sales start next Thursday (23) and AMD on September 28. For now there are no details on availability on the global market.

Redmi G 2021 — Technical Data

(Image: Disclosure/Redmi)

Screen: 16.1 inch with refresh rate up to 144 Hz;

CPU and GPU: Intel Core i5 11260H with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with GeForce RTX 3060;

RAM memory: 16 GB;

Internal storage: 512GB;

Battery: 55 Whr with 180W adapter (Intel version) and 230W (AMD version);

Operating system: Windows 10 with guaranteed upgrade to Windows 11;

Extra: Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0 technology for heat dissipation.

Source: Xiaomi