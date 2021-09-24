Result of Mega-Sena yesterday, Wednesday 22/09, contest 2411

No bets hit the result of yesterday’s Mega-Sena, Wednesday (22), contest 2411, and the prize totaled R$ 7 million. The other bands had winners and were distributed amounts of: R$ 45,100 on the corner and R$ 897 on the court.

The draw for the Mega-Sena contest 2412 is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, starting at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players must register the games in lottery stores, application or on the Loterias Caixa website (www.loterias.caixa.gov.br).

Result of yesterday’s Mega-Sena

Check out the scores of the Mega-Sena 2411 contest yesterday: 07-26-29-34-43-44.

Result of all lotteries drawn on Wednesday

Probability

The odds of hitting yesterday’s Mega-Sena result were one in over 50 million with a six-tens single bet. To increase the chance of winning the prize, players needed to register more games or compete with more than six numbers.

Streaming

The draw of the result of the Mega-Sena yesterday and the other modalities of the Caixa Lotteries was broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube channel and on the Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook.

