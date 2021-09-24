Rger Guedes meets Palmeiras after playing as Corinthians’ rivals in four Drbis

Corinthians will face Palmeiras, on Saturday, at 7pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The match will be important for at least one player in particular: Róger Guedes. The attacker will be reunited with his former team and must make his first Derby as a player wearing Timão’s shirt. While belonging to Palmeiras, Guedes played four classics.

During the period that he was a rival’s player, Róger faced Corinthians in the two rounds of the 2016 and 2017 Brazilian Championships. Thus, he adds up to two wins and two defeats. At the presentation conference, the player was asked about the duel and made it clear that he now wears Timon’s colors and hopes that the team comes out victorious.

In the 2016 Brasileirão, Corinthians de Tite was defeated by Allianz Parque by 1-0. Guedes started with Cuca in that match, unlike what happened in the second round, when he was on the bench and came in at 34 in the second half.

In 2017, Corinthians, the leader, beat their rival 2-0 at Allianz Parque, with goals from Jadson and Guilherme Arana. Who watched the victory of Timão was Róger Guedes, again starting with Cuca. In return, the game that made Corinthians put their hand in the cup, in the middle of Neo Química Arena, also had Guedes present, but only in the second stage.

Games of Roger Guedes for Palmeiras against Corinthians

Palmeiras 1×0 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2016

Corinthians 0x2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2016

Palmeiras 0x2 Corinthians – Brasileirão 2017

Corinthians 3×2 Palmeiras – Brasileirão 2017

