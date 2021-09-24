Richthofen Case Films Shot in 33 Days

It’s hard to believe, but the nearly three hours combined of the two films about the Von Richthofen case which debut this Friday (24) on the Amazon Prime Video were shot in just 33 days. Who revealed this was the actress carla diaz, in an interview with Omelet alongside the co-protagonist Leonardo Bittencourt, about working in The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. Together, they recreate the romance between Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos, which resulted in her father’s murders in 2002.

“It was a very challenging experience, for sure, even more so when dealing with a real case, which shocked Brazil, which is extremely appalling and very striking”, said Diaz about the process of incarnating the confessed defendant and convicted murderer. “It still shocks society today, everyone has millions of questions about this story, and I think it’s a challenge not only for me, as an actress, but for everyone in the production, even more so to make two films in a period of only 33 days, for sure it was something very different from what I’ve done in my profession”, developed.

According to the actress, the process of shooting two films in just over a month was a “intensive”, especially considering that many of the scenes were always done more than once, alternating between Daniel’s and Suzane’s perspective on the same fact. “We had to be very focused, because it wasn’t just us actors who changed the key to change the acting, but the whole team. The art direction changed, even photography from one film to another ends up having a lot of difference . There are two films about the same case, but completely different”, he explained.

All this effort paid off for Bittencourt. “For me, from the moment the opportunity to take the test arose, I knew it would be a game changer”, recalled the actor. “Because, as Carla said, it’s a crime with a national dimension. I’m from Manaus, and the case had as much impact there as in the rest of Brazil, so I knew it would be a big responsibility, as challenging as it would be. And, well, well , for my career, I feel it was the opportunity I needed to embrace and separate my judgment, because we needed to tell this story, and to tell this story, we have to pay attention to the facts”.

Each feature is approximately 80 minutes long and tells a different point of view of the couple’s history. The scripts are based on information contained in the case file that ended with the conviction of the two for the death of the country of Suzane.

According to the film’s creative team, the decision to launch two productions was the solution found so that the material is faithful to what is narrated in the documents. The initial plan was for both films to be shown in alternate sessions in the same movie theaters, what was discarded with the covid-19 pandemic.

Film production has nothing to do with Suzane Von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos and it is based entirely on the testimonies that are in the case file. As a result, they received no production money and will not receive anything after release.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Fatherss have direction of Mauritius Eça (Apnea and Carousel) and script signed by Ilana Casoy, criminologist, writer and greatest expert in serial killers from Brazil, along with Raphael Montes, Brazilian writer of detective literature.

The cast still brings Allan Souza Lima, Kauan Ceglio, Leonardo Medeiros, Vera Zimmermann, Augusto Madeira, Debora Duboc, Marcelo Várzea, Fernanda Viacava, Gabi Lopes and Taiguara Nazareth. For the role of Suzane, Carla Diaz stated that was inspired by productions such as Mechanical Orange and The Silence of the Lambs.