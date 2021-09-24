Rico Melquiades freaks out and curses production; Look

the influencer Rich Melquiades freaked out again and raged against the production of The Farm 2021, this Thursday afternoon (23). The member of the Carlinhos Maia I was sleeping in bed when the “voice” of the house asked them to take off the bedclothes.

“Serious? I can not believe. Production wants to test me today. They want to mess with me. I will fight with them”, roared Rico. “Fuck*!”, he roared. He tossed the duvet and pillowcase on the floor.

“Wow, man, we can’t rest”, agreed Medrado, who was still in confinement before asking to leave. “F*ck, isn’t it? You cannot rest a minute here. Go outside, go inside, go outside, go inside”, complained Rico again. The scenes were broadcast live, but were not shown on the record.

The comedian is known for starring in shacks in reality shows. When participated in the On Vacation with Ex Celebs, gives MTV, the pawn broke part of the scenery of one of the parties. At the time, security guards had to enter the program’s mansion to contain the boy’s fury.

Out of Medrado – The singer Fernanda Medrado officially gave up competing for the prize. The rapper asked to leave after the bickering with Tati Breaks Shack, on Thursday night. She will be replaced by influencer Lary Bottino, who also participated in the reality show on vacation with ex and that gained prominence for the friendship with the singer Anitta.