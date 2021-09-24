Rico revolts after receiving production order

Rico Melquiades was outraged after receiving an order from the production of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) this afternoon. The pawn was lying down in the headquarters room, resting, when the pawns were ordered to take off the bedclothes.

“Really? I’m not buying it. The production wants to test me today. They want to mess with me. I’m going to fight them,” said the comedian, standing up and pushing the duvet to the floor.

Annoyed, the pawn took the pillowcase off a pillow and threw it on the floor. “Fuck*!” he exclaimed.

Another person was also dissatisfied with the orientation.

“Wow, man, we can’t rest,” said the participant.

Rico agreed.

“F*ck, isn’t it? You can’t rest a minute here. Go outside, go inside, go outside, go inside”, complained the influencer, throwing the other pieces of bed on the floor.

Later, in the kitchen, Solange asked why Rico was angry. “The production is filling me, waking me up all the time,” lamented the pawn. The other participants were amused by their colleague’s response.

It’s not the first time Rico has been upset with the production of the reality show. Upon receiving the costumes for the first party of the edition, Rico said he hated the clothes and wanted to tear them up.