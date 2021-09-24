Ringo Starr, who releases EP, remembers Charlie Watts and talks about the end of the Beatles – 24/09/2021 – Illustrated

Ringo Starr remains relentless in his two purposes in life – to have fun and spread the message of peace and love. “There are all these people meeting in New York right now, but half the world is on fire and the other half is underwater, and I keep thinking we can’t do that,” says the drummer, referring to the General Assembly United Nations, at a press event. “I wanted to change the world for children. I keep thinking… Do politicians have children?”

Ringo releases this Friday his second EP of 2021, “Change the World”. The title reveals the intentions of the 80-year-old musician, who made history playing drums for the Beatles.

“I live in the United States, but half the world is starving and half the world doesn’t have water. Everyone knows I support [organização] WaterAid, because I believe that if you don’t have anything, at least you should have water. But people drink garbage, polluted water, and in a few years it will be difficult to breathe because of the air pollution.”

The drummer says he’s not political, but does what he can. “I just think you have to be nice to your neighbor, your friends. That’s it. Trying to understand what’s going on. Governments have to take responsibility not just for their own country, but for all those countries that are suffering.”

“Change the World” features four tracks with different feelings. “Let’s Change The World” is the one that encapsulates the drummer’s dreams for a fairer world. “Coming Undone”, written by Linda Perry, has a foot in the country and is the saddest part of the EP. “Just That Way,” Ringo’s own composition, is a nod to reggae featuring two reggae legends—guitarist Tony Chin and bassist Fully Fullwood.

“I’ve loved reggae ever since it evolved from the calypso. And I also had a good time in Jamaica. Then I take the opportunity to play with these amazing musicians. I made the EP for myself, to hang out with these people and have fun.”

In the new work, the drummer also makes his version of “Rock Around the Clock”, a seminal 1950s rock classic by Bill Haley & His Comets. He remembers that he was 16 years old and had been hospitalized for over a year with pneumonia in Liverpool when he was taken to see the homonymous film in the cinema.

“I was in the hospital, kind of out of touch with what was going on. And then all those young people started to destroy cinema. They ripped and threw the chairs. I was thinking, ‘wow, this is amazing’. That moment was etched in my memory. I remember like it was yesterday.”

Wearing sunglasses, always making the peace and love sign with his fingers and handing out jokes, Ringo also recalled a story from the 1970s. He was with friend Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, who died in August.

“I had a party and it was full of people from music and movies. Charlie went, and [o baterista do Led Zeppelin] John Bonham too. In other words, three drummers were having fun when one of them went to play. But there was no stage, and the bass drum was moving. At one point Charlie and Ringo Starr were there holding the bass drum for John.”

He says that if it were today, the scene would make “a perfect short video for TikTok that would go around the world.” “In the 1970s, I used to have these parties and you’ll never find a photo, because I wouldn’t let anyone take a photo in my house. I always think it would be a nice moment to have registered. Charlie was a great human being, he was very peaceful.”

About the Peter Jackson-directed documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” that covers the band’s final moments, Ringo said that reviewing those footage gave him a different feel than “Let It Be” — the 1970 film from Michael Lindsay-Hogg, which covers the same period. In fact, the nearly 60 hours of unused footage in the original feature is the basis of the new documentary.

“I was always regretting the original movie. There’s no fun in it, it’s all based on that little incident,” he says, speaking of the Beatles’ demise. “Peter came to Los Angeles and showed us images of us laughing and joking and being musicians. I don’t know, early January [de 1969] by the end of the month we made a record and that concert on the terrace which was amazing, because we played live again.”

“It was only a little longer, it is six hours long. I loved it, but of course I’m in the movie. I think everyone is going to like it because you’re going to see this band working hard and going through emotional ups and downs to get where we wanted to go. But that’s how it worked with four guys in a room.”