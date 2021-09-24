Rita Lee makes a web appearance after revealing lung cancer treatment

The singer Rita Lee, 73 years old, who in May this year revealed that he was undergoing treatment for primary lung cancer, reappeared in a photo posted by her husband, the musician Roberto de Carvalho, on your Instagram profile.

This is the artist’s first image since her team issued a press release talking about the disease.

This Thursday (23), Lee and Roberto de Carvalho launched another partnership in the long and successful history of the couple in music. On social networks, the couple announced “Change”, with lyrics in French and hints of electronics.

It is noteworthy that, also on this Thursday, an exhibition will be inaugurated at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), in São Paulo, with Rita’s collection. “It’s very exciting. There is a part of this story that I lived with her and there is another part that wasn’t here yet. So to see these clothes, these moments come to life, it’s very exciting. They are characters, too, from my dreams and imagination. And it’s my mother’s life story. And that directly affects my emotion”, said curator João Lee, son of the veteran, about the project.

See Rita Lee’s photo:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Paloma Duarte delights fans by posting nude click

+ Theo Becker celebrates Sônia Abrão’s departure from RedeTV!

+ The most stolen motorcycles in 2021

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence