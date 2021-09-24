Romário shoots at Seleção and asks for Tite’s takedown: ‘With this team, Brazil will be run over’

Main character of the tetra, Romario criticized the progress of the Brazilian team on the eve of the 2022 World Cup. Despite being unbeaten in the South American Qualifier, Tite was never unanimous and lives with charges since the elimination to Belgium in 2018. In an interview with the ‘ge’, former player Romário suggested the departure of the coach, pointed out the ideal name to replace him and showed pessimism about the return of the glory years.

– We’re close to a Cup, I don’t know if there’s exactly time for a change of coach, but I’m no longer in favor of Tite as the coach of the Brazilian team. Mainly due to the negative results that the team has been getting when it takes equal teams, little better or much better. The team has been playing very bad football. Technically speaking, terrible. And tactically, then, don’t even talk – it began Romario.

– We always have to be hopeful, and I always will, we’ll be rooting for Brazil to be champion next year so we don’t go through this 24-year cycle again without being a champion, but it’s going to be difficult with this team that’s here . With this way of playing, Brazil will be run over. I hope I’m wrong – completed the senator.

About the ideal name to fill Tite’s vacancy, Romário did not hesitate to say that Renato Gaucho would be the main substitute.

– He is the Brazilian coach that has shown the most positive results. He seems to me to be the most competent. I had the opportunity to work with him at the beginning of his career, he was a different Renato than today. Today he is much bolder, he definitely understood what modern football is like. Renato, in my opinion, has the confidence of the group where he is the coach – he explained.

– At least in my understanding, a change of coach in the case now, since he doesn’t have time, would at least reduce the damage a little. It’s no use solving this next year, then it’s really on top – concluded Romário.

