Ronaldo Fenômeno defends the creation of the Superliga: ‘It’s not a bad idea’

Five-time world champion with the Brazilian team, former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno said he liked the idea of ​​creating a Superliga. The Phenomenon defended that football lovers, like him, like to see great games and that the creation of a league with the main clubs in Europe would allow fans not to have to wait to watch duels between the biggest teams in the Old Continent.

“If you look at the Superliga idea, it’s not a bad idea. Fans want to see the most important matches. Football lovers like us want to see Real Madrid play against Milan or Inter, City and PSG without having to wait for the quarterfinals or a semifinal[oftheChampionsLeagueforthis”Ronaldosaidinaninterviewwiththewebsite”TheAthletic”[deLigadosCampeõesparaisto”disseRonaldoementrevistaaosite”TheAthletic”

In Ronaldo’s opinion, the protests against the Superliga may have been the result of a bad implementation or explanation by the leaders. The former player understands that there is potential for the project to be resumed.

“Today the fans are very committed. We have already seen protests against the Superliga in England, perhaps because it was poorly explained or poorly implemented. I think there is potential (for the project) and that, in the near future, there will be innovations for clubs and supporters. (…) The clubs have to come together to improve our product, offer better conditions, propose the best games”, concluded the Phenomenon.