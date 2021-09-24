Rooster: deputy comments to Cury in Justice and mentions what is needed for agreement

Cury charges around R$30 million from Atltico (Photo: I. Walls) The vice president of

athletic

, Jos Murilo Procpio, said that there was still no agreement with the businessman



Andr Cury



because there is still a need for better calculation of the amounts due. The businessman charges about R$30 million from the club (see the end of the article). While not reaching a consensus with the Rooster, the agent tries to receive part of the money in Justice.

By contracting the attacker



De Santos



, in 2019, Cury is entitled to about



BRL 900 thousand



. Galo offered the administrative headquarters as a guarantee, but the Court of Justice of So Paulo rejected it, in a decision this month. The businessman wants a percentage that the club owns from Diamond Mall.

Jos Murilo Procpio said that he sees as a matter of course Cury’s attempt to seek his rights in



justice



and explained what is needed for the formalization of an agreement, which was close to occurring months ago.

“We’ve had a few meetings about the possibility of a deal, but it’s always hitting the ‘how much’ and the ‘how’. We can’t go like this: ‘That’s the number and we’ll make a deal.’ “It’s very accurate. In the meantime, I can’t stop him from seeing Justice, from seeking his rights. Justice is a civilized way to find what you think is fair to you. So we’re always open to dialogue with Andr Cury . If tomorrow we reach the number that works, that we find the right one, we’ll call it and make an agreement, as we’ve done and are doing since the beginning of the year, very important compositions we’ve done for Atltico”, said the vice-president of Galo, in interview



98FM radio



.

Amounts that Andr Cury charges the Atltico



Guilherme Arana – R$ 1,860,000.00

Luan – BRL 672,000.00

Luan – BRL 240,000.00

Lucas Pratto – R$ 4,764,313.08

Marcos Rocha – R$ 800,000.00

Vina – BRL 871,774.19

Foreign Currency (Euro) – R$570,625.00

Otero (dollar) – BRL 1,076,000.00

Otero Rate – BRL 1,364,256.00

Eduardo Vargas – BRL 462,363.75

Rosinei – R$ 222,444.70

Maicosuel – BRL 1,371,420.00

Franco Di Santo – R$ 436,045.21

Frickson Erazo – BRL 7,385,620.00

Frickson Erazo – BRL 417,201.40

Dylan Borrero – R$ 1,173,337.00

Jos Welison (credit transfer) – R$ 1,007,000.00

Jos Welison (intermediary) R$1,677,220.00

David Terans – BRL 1,614,000.00

Leandrinho (intermediary) – BRL 538,000.00

Leandrinho (image) – BRL 76,000.00

Denilson – BRL 1,964,800.00

Mansur – BRL 2,731,860.00

Rafael Dudamel – BRL 720,000.00