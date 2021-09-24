Rooster offers headquarters to pledge debt to agent, but Justice rejects – 09/23/2021

The Court of São Paulo rejected an appeal by Atlético-MG against a decision in a lawsuit filed by businessman André Cury, for a debt for hiring striker Franco Di Santo.

Galo had offered an administrative headquarters for the club in Lourdes, which already has tax liens as a guarantee of execution, which was rejected by the rapporteur of the process, in a decision published earlier this week.

“It is noted that the property offered for attachment is subject to attachments of tax credits, which have preference,” said the rapporteur.

The businessman had already obtained a mortgage for 49.9% of the Shopping Diamond Mall, registered on the property’s registration, on August 17, in the name of the company Like Assessoria Esportiva e Propaganda, de Cury.

The fact was even mentioned by the rapporteur.

“It should be concluded that the registration in the registration of another property required by the aggravated party, this one free and clear of pledges and also owned by the aggravating party, appears much more consistent with the value of the execution”, he wrote.

The parties negotiated the composition of an agreement last month and, therefore, the businessman had asked for the suspension of the pledge of assets of Atlético-MG. But just as they were about to sign the deal, the club placed new orders, and conversations cooled off.

In addition, the manager saw the club offer Fred’s debt in court as a guarantee and even percentages in future sales of athletes.

At the end of 2017, Fred and Atlético-MG agreed to terminate the contractual relationship between the parties. Fearing that shirt 9 would make his return to Cruzeiro, Galo protected himself and made the player sign an agreement in which Fred committed to pay R$ 10 million to Atlético-MG if he signed with Cruzeiro, which in fact happened.

O Galo sued the player in the CNRD (National Chamber of Dispute Resolution), of the CBF and won in first and second instance the right to receive the R$ 10 million.

Thus, Atlético-MG considers that it has an executive title, which today should be around R$ 20 million.